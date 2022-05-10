The Top 3 Hair Removal Mistakes This Derm Sees All The Time

The weather is finally starting to warm up, and the sun’s rays are ever-so-gingerly finding their way out. For me I know that means shedding of a few layers. And with less layers comes more sunscreen—and more regular body hair removal, for me at least. Personally, I shave and occasionally wax. But body hair—and if you decide to keep it or not—is a very individualist choice. There’s no right or wrong style to go with. However, there are correct ways to keep your skin healthy no matter your preference.

In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Clay, M.D. about all things body care, with a pretty heavy focus on hair removal (since it’s top of mind for me at the moment). We dive into lasers, waxing, and shaving—and go over all the mistakes she sees most often. (And what they can lead to, like ingrowns. Groan.) Here, three major technique mishaps to keep in mind.