Black Poop? Here's What It Says About Your Health
No one really talks about it, but a lot of people peek at their poop. In fact, a gastroenterologist questionnaire about the practice of stool inspection found that 27 percent of respondents checked the box to say they did examine their stool every time they used the bathroom. "Peekers" were able to detect an issue with a color change and do something about it, while non-peekers had no idea about this helpful health clue.
But what happens if, one day, you peek and you see black poop? Your mind will probably go in a hundred different directions. While there may be cause for concern, it's also possible that there are less scary explanations. Asking yourself the right questions is the way to figure out what steps you need to take when it comes to black poop.
Why is my poop black?
The first question to ask yourself is: Was it something I ate? Food, certain supplements, and medications can cause black stools. Think black licorice, blueberries, beets, prunes, cranberries, or even dark chocolate cookies. Dark blue, black, or green foods can all cause black stools. Other ingestible causes of black stools include iron supplements, whether stand-alone or part of a multivitamin, and Pepto Bismol, a popular pink upset-stomach medication with pink bismuth. This is nothing to worry about. But if nothing you've eaten or taken seems to be the reason, it's time to take the next step.
When is it time to consult with a doctor?
It's important to talk to your doctor if you have any concerns about your stool. If you notice black stool, consultation and testing are necessary to understand if the issue is digested blood that is causing the poop to appear black and tarry, known as gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding—bleeding that can happen in any part of the GI tract. If GI bleeding is the possible cause, further recommendations can include a rectal exam, colonoscopy, endoscopy, or lab testing. Because black poop can mean something minor or major, you will want to follow your doctor's advice to know for sure what is happening. Everything from blood and circulatory issues to acute variceal hemorrhage, to intestinal disorders to ulcers, to polyps and the possibility of colon cancer, are reasons to pursue answers regarding your black stools. It's not something to second-guess or ignore. You also don't want to jump to a conclusion of a severe diagnosis. See your doctor and get answers.
The bottom line? When you poop, it's important that you peek. And after you peek, take appropriate action if you notice black poop. When you notice something—don't panic. Follow these simple steps to find peace of mind:
- Assess what you've been eating. Does your diet include dark foods like blueberries, beets, and chocolate cookies?
- Review any supplements and medications you take. Do a little research to make sure there is not a warning about dark stools in the fine print.
- Explore proven supplementation for inflammatory bowel issues that can bring down inflammation and improve your bowel health—clinically studied absorbable curcumin with turmerones and tannin-free French grapeseed extract.
- Make an appointment to see your doctor, and don't be shy about candidly sharing your observations. You're not talking about something new or unheard of, so be direct and share the facts about your bathroom experience.
