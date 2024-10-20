Unfortunately, sleep debt is even harder to pay off because you only have so many hours on the weekend. If your baseline is eight, but you're getting six hours of sleep five nights a week in the middle of the week, you're missing out on 10 hours. Even if you sleep an extra two hours on Saturday and Sunday, you're still in the hole by six hours. Over time, it accumulates, and the next thing you know, you're chronically sleep deprived.