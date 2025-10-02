Self-care, in contrast, is about finding meaning in life and doing things that support our growth. To understand the difference between self-care and self-soothing, psychologist Jonathan Marshall, Ph.D., likens it to the Tibetan Buddhist ideas of self-compassion and self-cherishing. To him, self-compassion is being aware of one's current conditions and wanting to make things better; this is the root of self-care. However, self-cherishing is "when you take it one step further, and you make yourself precious and separate from others, for instance by saying, 'I deserve that $30,000 handbag even if it means I'm busting my account.'"