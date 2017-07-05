Confirmed: Mindful Fitness Is On The Rise This Summer. Here Are The Trends You Need To Know About

Pushing and forcing your way through different poses is no longer the norm. The yoga landscape has shifted from intense power flows, and now our Instagram feeds are flooded with posts that point to rejuvenating, increasingly mindful yoga styles like restorative yoga, yoga nidra, and qigong, a traditional Chinese movement practice.

"Qigong is arguably the original stress reduction tool because it dates back to a time before Lao Tzu, Patanjali, or even The Buddha," says Anthony Korahais, Flowing Zen founder and National Qigong Association board member. "The modern world is falling in love with ancient mindfulness arts because we desperately need to relieve stress and improve healing. So far, qigong has not seen the attention that I think it deserves, but I believe that this will change over the next 10 years, and that we'll see qigong take its rightful place among other mindfulness arts like yoga, tai chi, and sitting meditation."

In addition to mindbodygreen's tai chi class launch last month, yoga studios are now hosting workshops on tai chi and qigong, and popular New York studios have added yoga nidra to their weekly schedules.