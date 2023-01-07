The ACU hoop is a larger padded and weighted hoop, designed to provide an excellent cardio and muscular endurance workout for adults. At 3 pounds, the weight of this hoop is higher than other options. Due to the increased circumference, you’ll be forced to really engage your legs and core to keep the hoop moving well.

The hoop is 41 inches across, and padded with foam to improve comfort. Some reviewers mention slight bruising after their first use, which stopped after they got used to the activity. Wavy ridges on the hoop help keep it from slipping down so it stays put on your waist. Just note: read the instructions carefully, as many users struggled with assembly.

The average customer review is 4.5, with reviews from beginners to more advanced hula hoopers. One reviewer chose this hoop while looking for something else to do besides her daily trip to the gym. “As I recall, I wasn't great at hula hooping when I was a young girl, and at 50, I was unsure if I was going to be able to make this work…It took me about 4 tries to hoop and I had it!” The same reviewer goes on to say, “I can really, really feel it in my stomach and legs. I can see this is going to be an excellent workout.”