This May Be The Best Vitamin To Help Slow Biological Aging, Studies Show
Deciphering how fast your aging is a bit more complicated than counting the number of candles on your birthday cake. Because while your chronological age is fixed, but your biological age (aka how quickly your cells and tissues are aging) can vary considerably.
And increasingly, researchers are looking at whether certain lifestyle factors can influence this internal aging process. One nutrient that's getting a lot of attention is vitamin D. This vitamin does so much more than build strong bones (although we don't want to underscore that!). It also plays an important role in cellular aging.
Here's what the data show so far on vitamin D and biological (or epigenetic) aging. Considering around 40% have insufficient vitamin D levels, this is something most of us need to pay attention to.
What is epigenetic aging?
Before getting into the research, it helps to understand what scientists mean by "epigenetic aging1."
Your DNA sequence doesn't change as you get older, but the way your genes are expressed does. One mechanism involved is DNA methylation, in which chemical tags called methyl groups attach to DNA and influence whether certain genes are turned on or off.
Because these methylation patterns change in predictable ways with age, researchers can use them to estimate a person's biological age using what's known as an epigenetic clock. If someone's epigenetic age is higher than their chronological age, that's considered accelerated epigenetic aging.
These clocks aren't a perfect measure of aging, but they're a useful (and even standardized) tool for studying how lifestyle factors may influence the aging process.
Vitamin D supplementation has been linked to slower epigenetic aging
One of the more direct pieces of evidence comes from a longitudinal study of older adults participating in the Berlin Aging Study II and GendAge study.
Researchers followed 1,036 adults for an average of 7.4 years and compared DNA methylation-based measures of aging among people who were vitamin D deficient. Those who started taking vitamin D supplements after the initial assessment had lower epigenetic age acceleration at follow-up compared with vitamin D-deficient participants who didn't supplement.
The difference was about 2.6 years on one epigenetic clock and 1.3 years on another. Results also showed that people whose vitamin D deficiency was successfully treated had epigenetic aging measures that were not significantly different from those of vitamin D-sufficient participants. These findings suggest that correcting a vitamin D deficiency may help move some markers of biological aging in a more favorable direction.
RELATED READ: How Vitamin D Addresses All 12 Hallmarks Of Aging
Vitamin D & omega-3s may be an even more powerful duo
More recent research has taken a closer look at vitamin D, omega-3s, and exercise together.
In a 2025 analysis published in Nature Aging, researchers examined 777 adults age 70 and older from the DO-HEALTH randomized controlled trial. Participants had been assigned to take 2,000 IU of vitamin D per day, 1 gram of omega-3s per day, perform a home exercise program, or various combinations of the three for three years.
Vitamin D alone did not significantly slow any of the four epigenetic clocks the researchers analyzed. Omega-3 supplementation, on the other hand, slowed three of the four clocks. However, when researchers looked at the PhenoAge clock, the effects of omega-3s, vitamin D, and exercise appeared to be additive. The overall effect translated to about 2.9 to 3.8 months of slower biological aging over three years.
Vitamin D may also protect your telomeres
Epigenetic clocks aren't the only way scientists measure biological aging.
Telomeres are protective structures at the ends of chromosomes that naturally become shorter as cells divide and we age. Excessive telomere shortening is associated with cellular senescence and a number of age-related health conditions.
A 2025 analysis from the large VITAL randomized controlled trial found that taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily reduced telomere shortening over four years compared with placebo. The vitamin D group preserved about 140 additional base pairs of telomere length compared with the placebo group. Still, it's important to remember that preserving telomere length is not the same thing as proving that vitamin D extends lifespan or prevents age-related disease.
The takeaway
The research around vitamin D and aging is still evolving. But studies have linked vitamin D status and supplementation with several markers associated with healthier cellular aging, from DNA methylation patterns to telomere preservation.*
If you're deficient, correcting that deficiency may be an important part of supporting your health as you age. And based on the latest research, vitamin D may be most beneficial as part of a bigger longevity-supportive lifestyle that also includes regular exercise, adequate nutrition, and other essential nutrients. Supplementation is the most effective (and easiest) way to raise stubbornly low vitamin D levels. Here are the best, expert-vetted, options to choose from.