This May Be The Best Vitamin To Help Slow Biological Aging, Studies Show

Vitamin D alone did not significantly slow any of the four epigenetic clocks the researchers analyzed. Omega-3 supplementation, on the other hand, slowed three of the four clocks. However, when researchers looked at the PhenoAge clock, the effects of omega-3s, vitamin D, and exercise appeared to be additive. The overall effect translated to about 2.9 to 3.8 months of slower biological aging over three years.