A stair climber is an exercise machine that continuously works the lower body and core muscles by facilitating an alternating stepping motion. Most offer a range of resistance levels so you can increase or decrease the intensity of your workout.

To use a stair climber, you'll go through the motion of climbing stairs one step at a time. "This alternating motion lends itself to unilateral training, which has a lot of benefit in and of itself," Pata explains. Unilateral training involves working one side of the body at a time and is beneficial for creating symmetrical strength in the body.

Some machines require you to lift your feet to step up on a moving platform that mimics a traditional staircase, while others allow your feet to stay planted on moving pedals. A few include resistance bands for an added upper-body workout, while others have a handlebar to maintain stability.

Pata says as long as you prioritize proper recovery, stair climbers can be used every day—but be mindful of the intensity. "Daily high-intensity levels of training are ill-advised," she elaborates. "Your body needs to recover after hard workouts, and if you do not allow for this, you run the risk of overtraining, fatigue, and possible injury." Her recommendation? If you want to use it daily, only operate a stair climber at light to moderate intensity for 30 to 60 minutes at a time. If you exercise on your stair climber at a high-intensity level, limit your sessions to no more than three times per week.