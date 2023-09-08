If you’re looking to boost your well-being, Mill points out that a sauna, equipped with a sauna heater, of course, is an accessible and enjoyable way to do so.

“If you’re interested in relaxation, stress reduction, improved circulation, and harnessing the potential benefits of detoxification, a sauna heater can be a great fit for you,” she says. “Regular sauna sessions provide a relaxing environment that can contribute to a sense of overall health and vitality.”

Shilpa P. Saxena, MD, IFMCP, chief medical officer and physician at Forum Health in Tampa, FL, echoes that saunas can help improve various ailments.

“Saunas can be beneficial for individuals who want to improve their circulation, alleviate chronic pain, reduce joint stiffness, and even strengthen their immune system,” she says.

Saxena says saunas and sauna heaters can aid health conditions and rheumatologic skin diseases such as psoriasis.

However, some people should be cautious when it comes to saunas. “While sauna therapy generally boasts a favorable safety profile, specific individuals should exercise prudence or avoid sauna heater utilization,” explains Mill.

She goes on to say that pregnant women and people with cardiovascular conditions, respiratory issues, or skin sensitivities should check in with their doctor before participating in sauna sessions.

“It’s advisable to seek medical guidance if any doubts arise regarding the compatibility of sauna heat with individual health circumstances,” Mill adds.