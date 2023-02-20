When it comes to the physical benefits of Tai Chi, the practice is known to help improve balance and coordination, especially in older adults, says Li. The flowing, gentle movements can also increase flexibility and joint mobility.

Studies suggest Tai Chi can improve cardiovascular health—and Li agrees. “Tai Chi is a low-impact form of exercise that can help to improve circulation, lower blood pressure, and strengthen the heart,” he adds. Even though it’s a low-impact exercise, Li says the practice increases muscle strength, especially in the legs and core.

As for mental health benefits, Tai Chi may lower levels of stress and anxiety as it promotes relaxation and mindfulness, Li explains. By reducing distractions and improving focus, Tai Chi can boost cognitive function. Plus, it may help increase energy, promote a sense of well-being, and even lead to a better night’s sleep3 , he adds.

Just about anyone can get in on these benefits, since Tai Chi is a gentle form of exercise for people of most ages and abilities. However, if you have severe osteoporosis, recent joint replacements, difficulty with balance and coordination, or are pregnant, Li recommends consulting with your doctor before giving it a try.