Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

13 Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
May 25, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
mdw sales
Image by mbg creative
May 25, 2024

We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend soaking up the sun and going offline than glued to my screen, wondering which deals are worth shopping.

That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Memorial Day sales of 2024 to improve your health and well-being.

Think a red light tool for younger-looking skin, a science-backed shampoo to visibly thicken your hair, and a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket. But that's not all!

Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Memorial Day sales that will help you feel your best this summer.

Best Memorial Day sales for longevity:

Plunge

The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub

$4,999 (was $5,999)
Plunge All-In Shoppable

HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Therabody

Theragun Sense

$254 (was $299)
Therabody Theragun Sense

Best Memorial Day fitness sales:

WalkingPad

WalkingPad C2 Foldable Treadmill

$429 (was $599)
walkingpad C2 sale

Hydrow

Hydrow Pro Rower

$1,745 (was $2,495)
hydrow

Stakt

Foldable Mat

$73 (was $85)
stakt mat
  • Stakt: Sometimes it's the simples products that make the biggest difference—and this sleek foldable mat completely upgraded my workouts. Save 15% and thank me later.
  • Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now you can save $750 on one of the best rowers in this (very rare) flash sale.
  • WalkingPad: This walking pad is one of the best things I've ever purchased for my physical and mental health. I'm getting more steps than ever and I don't feel lethargic or stir crazy at the end of the day—and my exact model is $150 off!
  • Bowflex: These adjustable dumbbells will free up space in your home gym and they'll help level-up your weightlifting routine. And I've never seen them priced this low!
  • Tonal: I've had my eye on this all-in-one exercise mirror and home gym device since it first launched years ago, and this sale might be the final push I needed. Save $500 this weekend only.

Best Memorial Day beauty sales:

Rene Furterer

Triphasic Thickening Shampoo

$30 (was $38)
rene furterer shampoo

HigherDose

Red Light Therapy Wand

$109 (was $149)
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Indie Lee

Brightening Cream

$29 (was $43)
Indie Lee Brightening Cream

The takeaway

Don't let the overwhelm of Memorial Day sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.

Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).

RELATED: Don't Sleep On Your Chance To Save Up To $2,200 On An Organic Mattress This Weekend

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try
Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*
Integrative Health

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This
Integrative Health

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Integrative Health

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Integrative Health

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Integrative Health

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor
Paid Content | Solaray

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor

Devon Barrow

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try
Integrative Health

Can't Fall Back Asleep? Here's What A Sleep Expert Suggests You Try

Hannah Frye

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*
Integrative Health

Plateauing At The Gym? Women Share What's Finally Helping To Tone Their Muscles*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This
Integrative Health

Over 94% Of Dementia Patients Don't Recognize Their Cognitive Deficits Because Of This

Morgan Chamberlain

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

3 Daily Gut Health Habits Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Integrative Health

There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Integrative Health

This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time
Integrative Health

20+ Foods That Support Cognitive Health *And* Skin Appearance At The Same Time

Alexandra Engler

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Integrative Health

The 3 Products A Sleep Specialist Uses To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Emma Loewe

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor
Paid Content | Solaray

Menopause Can Be Empowering But Where To Begin? Insights From A Doctor

Devon Barrow

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.