Advertisement
13 Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being
We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend soaking up the sun and going offline than glued to my screen, wondering which deals are worth shopping.
That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Memorial Day sales of 2024 to improve your health and well-being.
Think a red light tool for younger-looking skin, a science-backed shampoo to visibly thicken your hair, and a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket. But that's not all!
Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Memorial Day sales that will help you feel your best this summer.
Best Memorial Day sales for longevity:
Plunge
The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
Therabody
Theragun Sense
- Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $1,000 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.
- HigherDose: Save 20% sitewide on all HigherDose products sitewide, including the expert-loved infrared sauna blanket, my favorite PEMF mat, and the new red light hat for hair growth.
- Loftie: Save 20% sitewide on Loftie's smart products for better sleep and easier mornings. After all, quality sleep is crucial for better well-being.
- Therabody: Save 15% on select Therabody products, like the best-selling Theragun Mini, SmartGoggles, and my go-to red light mask.
Best Memorial Day fitness sales:
WalkingPad
WalkingPad C2 Foldable Treadmill
Hydrow
Hydrow Pro Rower
Stakt
Foldable Mat
- Stakt: Sometimes it's the simples products that make the biggest difference—and this sleek foldable mat completely upgraded my workouts. Save 15% and thank me later.
- Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now you can save $750 on one of the best rowers in this (very rare) flash sale.
- WalkingPad: This walking pad is one of the best things I've ever purchased for my physical and mental health. I'm getting more steps than ever and I don't feel lethargic or stir crazy at the end of the day—and my exact model is $150 off!
- Bowflex: These adjustable dumbbells will free up space in your home gym and they'll help level-up your weightlifting routine. And I've never seen them priced this low!
- Tonal: I've had my eye on this all-in-one exercise mirror and home gym device since it first launched years ago, and this sale might be the final push I needed. Save $500 this weekend only.
Best Memorial Day beauty sales:
Rene Furterer
Triphasic Thickening Shampoo
HigherDose
Red Light Therapy Wand
Indie Lee
Brightening Cream
- Rene Furterer: Save 20% sitewide on science-backed products to support a healthier scalp and stronger, fuller hair. We love the thickening shampoo and stimulating scalp serum.
- Solawave: Save $40 on orders over $150, valid on all products including our editor's favorite red light therapy wand and the brand's new red light neck mask.
- Indie Lee : Save 30% sitewide on beauty editor-approved natural skin care to brighten your complexion and reveal a healthy glow for summer. Don't miss our favorite brightening cream and COQ-10 cleanser.
- Necessaire: Shop some of our favorite clean skin and hair care products for 20% off including this refreshing rosemary hair duo and this natural body wash.
The takeaway
Don't let the overwhelm of Memorial Day sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.
Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
There Are 12 Hallmarks Of Aging — This Vitamin May Improve All Of Them
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Popular Muscle-Building Supplement Can Also Strengthen Your Memory*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN