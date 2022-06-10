11 Last-Minute Gifts That Will Still Arrive By Father's Day

 Skip to content

11 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive On Time

11 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive On Time

Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy

June 10, 2022

The struggle to find a good Father's Day gift can be discouraging, so it's no surprise that many people put off doing it. But with the big celebration less than 10 days away, there's no time left to procrastinate. Luckily, there are tons of worthy last-minute Father's Day gifts that'll still arrive by June 19. 

Whether your dad is invested in his longevity or loves spending the afternoon outdoors, our curated guide of Father's Day gifts is sure to impress—and we did the hard work for you. We tracked down the last ship date for guaranteed delivery on all products included. 

Plus, we found a few picks for the super last-minute shoppers who don't want to waste any time worrying about a shipment. Instead, they can opt for a subscription or gift card to let dad pick the presents he really wants—and get them delivered in his own time. 

Well, what are you waiting for? The clock is ticking.

1. Cariuma Oca Sneakers

If your dad is still holding on to the same three pairs of shoes—workout sneakers, flip-flops, and dress shoes—then it's time to add these sleek kicks to his rotation. The low-profile footwear can be dressed up or down and comes in 16 colorways to add a bit of variety to his style. Your purchase also has environmental benefits; the sneakers are made with renewable materials, and two trees are planted with every purchase. Use promo code SHIPONUS to get free express shipping.

Cariuma Oca Sneakers ($79); cariuma.com

2. sleep support+ Subscription

While most dads have no problem snoozing in a movie theater or on the couch, their beds are another story—but a subscription to sleep support+ can help. The melatonin-free supplement helps promote deep and restorative sleep with a science-backed formula.* What's more, it won't leave them groggy like a regular dose of melatonin. Worried about shipping? Send a gift card.

mindbodygreen sleep support, ($59/ month), mindbodygreen.com

amber supplement bottle with white lettering
mbg Creative

3. Sonos Roam Speaker

Don't mistake the Roam's compact size for poor sound. It packs the power of the brand's well-known speakers into a portable, lightweight option that's ready for any summer adventure. Both waterproof and drop-resistant, the smart speaker also comes with the brand's unique Trueplay function, which scans your room's frequency response and then optimizes sound quality for it. All customers get free ground shipping, but you can pay for a speedier delivery. 

Sonos Roam Speaker ($143, was $179); sonos.com

4. Mute Nasal Dilator

We confess—this present might really be for everyone else in the household. The flexible dilator helps open up nasal passages to allow better airflow. The result? Less snoring (and more snoozing for everyone else). It's also reusable up to 10 times, making Mute the gift that just keeps on giving. Plus, Prime's two-day shipping ensures it'll arrive in time. 

Mute Nasal Dilator ($15); amazon.com

flexible nosepiece for nostrils in purple box

5. Whoop

Fitness fiends will be overjoyed to unwrap a Whoop; the smart wearable device gives in-depth feedback on your workouts and recovery to ensure you're optimizing movement. While your dad may need a bit of help decoding his wearable data, there's a robust collection of it including heart rate, respiratory rate, and more. Whoop's also running a promotion right now, which saves you 15% and gives you free shipping with the code FATHERSDAY.

Whoop Wearable Device ($30/month); whoop.com

Whoop ProKnit Band
Whoop

6. Vuori Clothing Kore Short

More than 5,300 reviewers gave these athletic shorts a perfect rating. Made from a blend of recycled and new polyester, the shorts are moisture-wicking and quick-drying for even the sweatiest workouts. Our favorite features? The shorts are anti-odor and have built-in briefs to keep everything secure. We suggest adding a pair of socks to your order to snag free expedited shipping.  

Vuori Clothing Kore Short ($68); vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Clothing Kore Shorts in blue

7. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

Tech gadget groupies will be obsessed with this sleek dash camera, which tucks under your rearview mirror and becomes practically invisible. The 140-degree lens captures high-quality video and is voice-activated to stop, record, or save footage. Once the camera is connected to Wi-Fi, the recordings are automatically uploaded to the Dash Cam app and can be streamed anytime.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 ($68); amazon.com

mini dash cam and image of phone for streaming

8. mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+

Some dads are minimalists who prefer fewer products—and mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ is ready for the test. It contains 14 vitamins, 33 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives in a single formula delivered in two vegan capsules optimized for bioavailability. What does that mean? Just one supplement can support immune, brain, heart, bone, and eye health.* Subscribe and save $10 with every order.

mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin ($58/month); mindbodygreen.com

9. Theragun Mini

We wouldn't blame you if you decided to keep this gift for yourself. The compact pick delivers Theragun's powerful percussive massage technology in a more budget-friendly (and portable) device. Available in four colors, the handheld tool offers three speed settings and packs 150 hours of battery life. Better yet, it's currently $40 off in the Father's Day sale—so you might just want to snag two.

Theragun Mini ($159, was $199); therabody.com

Theragun Mini in black

10. Bladeless Neck Fan

Does anyone else associate their dads with an abundance of sweat? This wearable neck fan is the perfect solution. The blade-less design delivers much-need airflow for up to 10 hours. Wearers can choose from three speeds (but the higher speed will drain the battery much faster).

Bladeless Neck Fan ($33, was $42); amazon.com

11. REN Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen


Despite spending more time in the sun, your dad likely isn't spending more money on sun care. Another practical pick, this mineral SPF will keep him protected from UVA and UVB rays while soaking up the sun. The silicone-free formula is made with 22% zinc oxide and has a mattifying effect that's great for oily skin.

REN Clean Screen Mineral ($33, was $42); renskincare.com

