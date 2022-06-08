 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Outdoors
The Exact Gift I'm Buying My Dad Who's Impossible To Shop For This Father's Day

The Exact Gift I'm Buying My Dad Who's Impossible To Shop For This Father's Day

Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
The Exact Gift I'm Buying My Dad Who's Impossible To Shop For This Father's Day

Image by Jelena Jojic Tomic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 8, 2022 — 21:37 PM

As much as I love my dad, I dread finding him a gift every Father’s Day. He insists on practical presents that don’t cost a fortune but also refuses to make a wish list. Even with my intel into the newest product launches and drops, I struggle to find gifts that I think he’ll actually want—but not this year. For the first time ever, I finally have his perfect pick: the Allbirds Men Trail Runners

While Allbirds is well-known for its celebrity fans, my dad only discovered the sustainable shoe company during a recent visit to New York City. My mom needed new sneakers for walking, so we popped into an Allbirds store. She left with two pairs of lightweight wool kicks, while my dad left with a yearning for the Trail Runners

Why he picked the Trail Runners.

My dad decided to try on the Trail Runners—which are the most recent Allbirds footwear release—because he liked the way the shoes looked on display. The all-black design felt trendy but was still accessible for his more reserved style. 

Like any practical person, he also loved the shoe’s multipurpose design. My parents live in Hawaii, so my dad often hikes trails or walks through semi-rugged terrain. The treaded rubber outsole offered grip for off-road treks without making the sneakers too bulky for everyday wear. 

The design also featured a water-repellent finish to prevent the soggy surprise of an unexpected rainfall. Despite this addition, they were still machine washable for a regular revive after a muddy trek outdoors. Every spec earned another shoutout—but trying the sustainable sneakers on was the real game changer. 

My dad immediately started taking laps around the store after putting them on. His speed-walking showcased the stability and comfort of the sneakers, a result of their EVA midsole and foam insole (derived from sugarcane and castor bean oil respectively). It was love from the first step—yet my father insisted that he didn’t really need the shoes and left empty handed.

Allbirds Trail Runners in black

Allbirds Trail Runners

$140
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Why the Trail Runners make the perfect fit.

I added the Allbird Trail Runners to my cart nearly four months ago and have sat on the secret ever since. Beyond my dad’s love of the brand's sneakers, I love the company’s push for sustainability. Whether it’s by lowering its carbon footprints or relying on renewable materials like wool, trees, and sugar to create products, Allbirds stands out as a company that I’m happy to give my loved ones. 

Plus, it helps that I have my own pair of comfy kicks from the brand that I love to wear around the neighborhood.

The takeaway.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Say goodbye to bloating, and hello to a lighter you.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(75)
probiotic+

If you spend the weeks before Father’s Day tormented over finding a gift, then you can finally relax. The Allbirds Men Trail Runners make the perfect pick, as they’re practical, comfortable, supportive, and sustainable. What’s more, they’ll arrive by June 19 as long as you place your order today. Gift-giving has never been simpler.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says A Precision Medicine Physician

Hannah Frye
This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says A Precision Medicine Physician
Routines

This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips

Merrell Readman
This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist

Merrell Readman
6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe
The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Reason Fruit Can Upset Your Stomach + How To Avoid It

Sarah Regan
The Sneaky Reason Fruit Can Upset Your Stomach + How To Avoid It
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Are You Yanking Out Hair Every Time You Brush It? Try This

Jamie Schneider
Are You Yanking Out Hair Every Time You Brush It? Try This
Beauty

Notice Tiny Bumps Around The Eyes? A Top Derm Says This May Be Why

Hannah Frye
Notice Tiny Bumps Around The Eyes? A Top Derm Says This May Be Why
Beauty

No, I Didn't Get A Facial — These New Beauty Products Are Just *That* Good

Jamie Schneider
No, I Didn't Get A Facial — These New Beauty Products Are Just *That* Good
Spirituality

The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships

Sarah Regan
The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Hates Sitting Still

Bethany Londyn
9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Hates Sitting Still
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/allbird-trail-runners-fathers-day-gift

Your article and new folder have been saved!