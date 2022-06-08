The Exact Gift I'm Buying My Dad Who's Impossible To Shop For This Father's Day

My dad decided to try on the Trail Runners—which are the most recent Allbirds footwear release—because he liked the way the shoes looked on display. The all-black design felt trendy but was still accessible for his more reserved style.

Like any practical person, he also loved the shoe’s multipurpose design. My parents live in Hawaii, so my dad often hikes trails or walks through semi-rugged terrain. The treaded rubber outsole offered grip for off-road treks without making the sneakers too bulky for everyday wear.

The design also featured a water-repellent finish to prevent the soggy surprise of an unexpected rainfall. Despite this addition, they were still machine washable for a regular revive after a muddy trek outdoors. Every spec earned another shoutout—but trying the sustainable sneakers on was the real game changer.

My dad immediately started taking laps around the store after putting them on. His speed-walking showcased the stability and comfort of the sneakers, a result of their EVA midsole and foam insole (derived from sugarcane and castor bean oil respectively). It was love from the first step—yet my father insisted that he didn’t really need the shoes and left empty handed.