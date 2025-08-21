When it comes to mattresses, Saatva is the definition of luxury. One of the only brands to offer white glove delivery service, this brand is far from a bed-in-a-box. Of course, with high-quality materials and services come higher prices. In other words, this sale is the best time to invest in a Saatva luxury mattress.

Arguably the best sale on our list, Saatva is currently offering up to $600 off its top mattresses. Yes, you read that correctly. We'd jump on this one before it's gone.

Our team recently tested the Saatva Latex Hybrid and was most impressed by the motion isolation, edge support, and bounce. It's on the firmer side (great for back and stomach sleepers), so if you'd prefer something a bit more plush, we'd recommend the Saatva Classic or the Saatva Loom & Leaf.