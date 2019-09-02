What The Healthiest People We Know Pack For THEIR Kids' Lunches

You want to make lunches that are beautiful and make you feel happy, so your kids will feel the same way! Add as many colors as possible, so their lunch is a rainbow of nutrients. Finally, don't get overwhelmed by it or make it a mindless chore—get creative with what's in your kitchen and remember that food is our nourishment, our energy, and what keeps us and our kids growing and fueled up to accomplish our goals!

To make sure my kids stay nourished and satisfied all day at school, I'll include bite-size veggies like carrots or edamame beans; fruits like blueberries, strawberries, and dried dragonfruit; a protein source like turkey roll-ups with hummus, a cutup sandwich made of gluten-free bread with Cacao Magic and almond/hazelnut butter (it creates an amazing, healthy Nutella-like spread), a hard-boiled egg, or falafel with tahini; and then a healthy, energizing treat like a cacao and maca bar. I always like to toss in yummy snacks, too, such as superfood berry trail mix, green pea puffs, slivered almonds, or a protein bar to last them all day!

—Sophie Jaffe, mbg Collective member and founder of Philosophie Superfoods