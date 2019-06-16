The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free by Steven R. Gundry, M.D.

Steven Gundry, M.D., made waves in the wellness world when he suggested that lectins, proteins found in legumes, cashews, tomatoes, and more, are responsible for many of the health woes in the modern world, including gut troubles (he shares more about this on the mbg podcast). With so many foods off the table on a lectin-free diet, it can be tricky to know what to eat—which is where this cookbook comes in. With over 100 totally lectin-free recipes, you'll be armed with everything you need to experiment with cutting the protein from your diet and seeing how you feel. There are recipes for vegans and omnivores, and the ingredient lists are short and filled with items easily found at typical grocery stores. The food is creative and comforting—think Brazilian cheese bread and Cream of Mushroom soup. The Plant Paradox Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes To Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free by Steven R. Gundry, M.D. ($32.99)