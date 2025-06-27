Advertisement
Best July 4 Mattress Sales — Save Up To $600 On Saatva, Helix & More
- Saatva: Up to $600 off mattresses
- My Green Mattress: Up to $300 off mattresses
- Birch: 25% off sitewide
- WinkBed: $300 off
One foolproof way to take your sleep to the next level is upgrading to a better mattress. It's an investment that your body and mind will thank you for—and these Fourth of July mattress deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your bedroom setup for less.
You'd be surprised by the difference a mattress can make in your day-to-day life. Research shows using the right mattress significantly impacts your sleep1—and quality rest is essential to your physical and mental health2. Ergo, if you find yourself struggling to drift off, waking up in pain, or tossing and turning throughout the night, then you're likely due for a replacement.
If you're ready to finally make the big bedroom swap, this holiday weekend is the perfect time. Nearly every mattress site is running a Fourth of July sale to help you save (and offering some of the best discounts we've seen all year).
But how do you know which brands are worth the splurge, especially if you're seeking out a non-toxic or organic option? We rounded up the best Fourth of July non-toxic mattress sales for you to shop over the next week. Just remember: These are likely the best prices you'll find on a mattress until Labor Day. We recommend taking advantage of the generous trial periods offered by many brands to go ahead and test out that model you've been eyeing.
Best Fourth of July Mattress Deals 2025
Saatva
Sale:
- Up to $600 off mattresses sitewide
Top picks:
- Saatva Loom & Leaf
- Saatva Latex Hybrid
- Saatva Classic
- Saatva Solaire
When it comes to mattresses, Saatva is the definition of luxury. One of the only brands to offer white glove delivery service, this brand is far from a bed-in-a-box. Of course, with high-quality materials and services come higher prices. In other words, this sale is the best time to invest in a Saatva luxury mattress.
Arguably the best sale on our list, Saatva is currently offering up to $600 off its top mattresses. Yes, you read that correctly. We'd jump on this one before it's gone.
Our team recently tested the Saatva Latex Hybrid and was most impressed by the motion isolation, edge support, and bounce. It's on the firmer side (great for back and stomach sleepers), so if you'd prefer something a bit more plush, we'd recommend the Saatva Classic or the Saatva Loom & Leaf.
Birch
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide + 2 free Eco-Rest Pillows w/ mattress purchase
Top picks:
- Birch Natural Mattress
- Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
- Birch Kids Natural Mattress
Birch's Fourth of July sale is not one you want to sleep on. Save 25% on the entire site and get two free pillows with every mattress purchase.
The OG Birch Natural Mattress and the Birch Luxe Natural are hand-made with (you guessed it) natural, organic materials. They're great for any sleep style, but back and stomach sleepers in particular will enjoy the springy, supportive feel. The bed is also extremely responsive, so it's also a top pick for anyone who tends to change positions throughout the night.
Made of latex, Birch's mattresses are not for memory foam lovers (e.g., if you want that "hugging" sensation, look elsewhere)—but they are for people who prioritize sustainable materials, pressure relief, and breathability.
My Green Mattress
Sale:
- Up to $300 off mattresses sitewide, 15% off bedding, bases & more
Top picks:
- Natural Escape Mattress
- Organic Cotton Mattress Protector
Hitting all the marks on sustainability, My Green Mattress offers mattresses, bedding, and other bedroom accessories with impressive certifications. The brand uses materials that are GOLS-, GOTS-, and MADE SAFE–certified. We're fans of the Natural Escape mattress for its organic materials and hybrid design (which is up to $300 off right now).
My Green Mattress designs and manufactures its mattresses in the United States. The signature hybrid design combines organic Dunlop latex for breathability, organic cotton and wool for added comfort, and a pocketed coil innerspring to offer support, pressure relief, and limited motion transfer.
Wink Bed
Sale:
- $300 off EcoCloud ($600 off original)
Top picks:
- The WinkBed EcoCloud
- The WinkBed
WinkBeds only makes three beds, but it makes them well. In fact, our writer sleeps on the original WinkBed nightly and can't stop raving about it.
The brand is offering $300 off all mattresses with prices starting at just $849. The original WinkBed is great for anyone who enjoys a firmer, pillow-top mattress. Couples will appreciate the stellar motion isolation too—and hot sleepers are huge fans of the bed's cooling Tencel cover.
Looking for something a bit more eco-friendly? Opt for the brand's WinkBed EcoCloud.
The takeaway
There's never been a better time to give your sleep (and your health) the upgrade they deserve thanks to these Fourth of July mattress sales.
They're a rare opportunity to save up to $600 on so many of our favorite mattress brands, including Saatva, MyGreenMattress, and more. And don't forget—you won't find deals this good again until Labor Day.