Beyond helping you unwind, experts say CBD bath bombs could offer potential skincare benefits*.

“CBD topical products, whether in the form of lotions, gels, creams, or bath bombs, have some great benefits for the skin,” says Kristina Collins, M.D., FAAD, double board-certified dermatologist and founder of foy by Dr. Collins.*

Some studies indicate that CBD helps with inflammation2 , which could make it useful for people with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne2 .*

“CBD may also help those who are suffering from itchy skin,” Collins says.* One small-scale study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found that a lotion containing a combination of CBD and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) reduced itchiness in 67% of participants.* However, additional long-term research is still needed to support these results.