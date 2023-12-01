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The 8 Best CBD Bath Bombs + How To Use Them, Expert Reviewed

Brooke Helton
Author:
Brooke Helton
 Expert reviewer:
Eloise Theisen MSN, NP, AGPCNP-BC
Last updated on December 01, 2023
Brooke Helton
Commerce Writer
By Brooke Helton
Eloise Theisen MSN, NP, AGPCNP-BC
Expert review by
Eloise Theisen MSN, NP, AGPCNP-BC
What are CBD bath bombs?
The benefits
How to choose
How we picked
How to use CBD bath bombs
Side effects
FAQ
Summary
best cbd bath bombs
Image by mbg creative
Last updated on December 01, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
A quick look at the best CBD bath bombs

What do CBD bath bombs do?

“CBD bath bombs are nice for relaxation, physical aches, or a brain on overdrive,” says Lynn Parodneck, M.D., a physician specializing in medical cannabis.*

These CBD bath bombs disperse CBD throughout your bath water so you can relax and soak in the benefits.

Can you absorb CBD in the bath?

Topical CBD products, including bath bombs, don’t absorb directly into the bloodstream, Parodneck explains.

However, while human research is still lacking, studies in animals1 have indicated that CBD can absorb topically through your skin’s ECS receptors1.*

What are the potential benefits of CBD bath bombs?

Beyond helping you unwind, experts say CBD bath bombs could offer potential skincare benefits*.

“CBD topical products, whether in the form of lotions, gels, creams, or bath bombs, have some great benefits for the skin,” says Kristina Collins, M.D., FAAD, double board-certified dermatologist and founder of foy by Dr. Collins.*

Some studies indicate that CBD helps with inflammation2, which could make it useful for people with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne2.*

“CBD may also help those who are suffering from itchy skin,” Collins says.* One small-scale study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found that a lotion containing a combination of CBD and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) reduced itchiness in 67% of participants.* However, additional long-term research is still needed to support these results.

How to choose an effective CBD bath bomb

CBD topicals, such as bath bombs, can be effective, Paldneck says.* However, there is no FDA regulation—so consumers need to choose wisely.

To ensure you’re getting a quality, trustworthy product, Paldneck recommends selecting CBD bath bombs with no chemical dyes, minimal additives, and a readily-available certificate of analysis (COA). A COA verifies that the CBD content is accurate, and may also check for other contaminants, such as pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.

Paldneck suggests choosing full-spectrum bath bombs, since they contain trace amounts of THC. “By having even a small amount of THC, we get many more benefits from the plant-entourage effect,” she elaborates.*

How we picked:

Certified organic

To avoid exposure to herbicides and pesticides, we prioritized bath bombs made with organic hemp CBD.

Quality ingredients

Per Collins’ recommendation, we looked for CBD bath bombs with hydrating ingredients and no potential irritants (e.g. synthetic fragrances).

Trustworthiness

We only included brands that third-party test for purity and potency. Each product description contains details on how to find the COA.

Broad- and full-spectrum

In line with Paldneck’s advice, we looked for bath bombs with full-spectrum hemp CBD. However, we also included broad-spectrum and CBD isolate options for those who prefer to avoid having THC in their tub.

  • Image by Joy Organics
View on Joy Organics

Joy Organics CBD Bath Bombs

Best broad-spectrum
Type
Broad-spectrum
Potency
25mg per bath bomb
Key ingredients
Organic coconut oil, Lavender oil, Organic cocoa seed butter
Subscription
Yes

If you’d prefer to avoid THC, try these broad-spectrum bath bombs. Sold in packs of four, each bath bomb features 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD. The hemp is grown on USDA-certified organic farms.

With supporting ingredients such as cocoa seed butter to promote radiant skin and lavender to provide a calming scent, these bath bombs are a great option for soothing sore muscles. Customers enjoy the lavender scent, with reviews noting that these bath bombs ease sore muscles, promote more restful sleep, and relieve stress.

Pros

  • Contains organic hemp
  • Soothing lavender scent

Cons

  • Dosage might be too small for some

Joy Organics sources its CBD from hemp grown on USDA-certified organic farms in Oregon, Colorado, and Kentucky.

All of Joy Organics’ CBD bath bombs go through third-party testing to verify the CBD potency. The brand also tests for microbial contaminants, heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. You can view the lab report for each batch on the website.

  • Image by CBDFX
View on CBDFX

Bath Bombs 200mg by CBDFX

Best high potency
Type
CBD Isolate
Potency
200 mg of CBD per bomb
Key ingredients
Organic hemp, Active botanicals, Essential oils, Hawaiian black salt, Shea butter
Subscription
No

When you want to pamper your skin with CBD, these potent bath bombs could be your ticket to a relaxing at-home spa day. Each bath bomb features a whopping 200 milligrams of CBD isolate to promote rest and relaxation.*

You’ll have four signature scents to choose from, and each features unique ingredients. For example, the mango scent has shea butter to promote moisturization, while the lavender oil option has Hawaiian black salt to soften skin.

Reviewers rave about how great these bath bombs smell and how smooth their skin feels after the bath.

Pros

  • Made with organic hemp
  • Vegan & cruelty-free
  • No harsh dyes

Cons

  • No subscription or multipack option

CBDfx sources CBD from organic hemp and makes its bath bombs directly in the United States.

All of the brand’s bath bombs go through third-party lab testing, with results available to view online.

  • Image by Just CBD
View on Just CBD

Just CBD CBD Bath Bombs

Best budget-friendly
Type
Broad-spectrum
Potency
150mg per bath bomb
Key ingredients
Epsom salt, CBD, Olive oil, Jojoba oil, Witch hazel, Aloe vera
Subscription
Yes

These CBD bath bombs are an awesome affordable option. The brand combines moisturizing aloe vera with olive and jojoba oil for plenty of hydration, and the product packs an impressive punch with 150 mg of CBD in each bath bomb.

These bath bombs have hundreds of reviews on the brand’s website and maintain a 4.8 out of five-star rating overall. Customers say they’re relaxing, make their skin feel great, and ease sore muscles. Take your pick from five refreshing scents: sweet cherry, rose, eucalyptus, lavender, and citrus.

Pros

  • Five scents available
  • Subscription service available

Cons

  • Not certified organic

The CBD in these bath bombs comes from organic and domestically grown hemp.

You can find COAs available by batch number on Just CBD’s website. The brand tests for purity, potency, and other contaminants.

  • Image by Extract Labs
View on Extract Labs

Sleep CBD Bath Bomb by Extract Labs

Best for sleep
Type
CBD Isolate
Potency
100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients
Epsom salt, Witch hazel, CBD isolate
Subscription
Yes

On nights when you want to melt into a warm, fizzy tub before hitting the sack, consider reaching for one of these CBD bath bombs, designed specifically to promote relaxation and tranquility.

With 100 milligrams of CBD isolate and soothing Epsom salts, you’re guaranteed a luxurious pre-bedtime wind-down. A blend of 14 different organic essential oils lends a relaxing scent to the water, while a blend of sleep-promoting botanicals provides an extra touch of calmness.

Extract Labs sources its CBD from certified organic, American-grown hemp. The brand also manufactures all its products in a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) certified facility.

Extract labs third-party tests its CBD products, with COAs available to view by batch number.

  • Image by River Organics
View on River Organics

River Organics 100 mg Bath Bomb

Best full-spectrum
Type
Full-spectrum
Potency
100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients
Organic full spectrum hemp extract, Epsom salt, Pink Himalayan salt, Organic lavender oil
Subscription
No

These CBD bath bombs contain Epsom salts and soothing lavender oil to promote relaxation and rejuvenation. The brand handles the entire manufacturing process itself, from sourcing the raw hemp to creating the finished product. This means you’ll get full transparency and know exactly where the hemp in your bath bombs came from.

Pros

  • Made in small batches
  • Certified-organic and sustainably sourced ingredients

Cons

  • No multi-pack option

River Organics sources its CBD from 100% organic Virginia hemp. Each bath bomb is packaged in a biodegradable paper tube that you can compost at home.

You can view the COA on the brand’s product page.

  • Image by Leanna Organics
View on Leanna Organics

Leanna Organics CBD Bath Bomb

Best for tense muscles
Type
Broad-spectrum
Potency
100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients
Epsom salt, Hemp-derived CBD, Organic cocoa butter, Organic shea butter, Organic hemp seed oil
Subscription
No

Looking for a CBD bath bomb to soothe your sore or tense muscles? Try this organic pick, designed to soothe tense muscles and calm a racing mind.* These bath balms feature Epsom salts to ease muscle tension and organic shea butter to hydrate your skin.

With options ranging from 50 to 200mg of CBD per bath bomb, you have full control over potency—and they can pack an intense dose of CBD into a single bath. Plus, there are over seven unique scents to choose from. We have our eye on the gentle rose or chocolatey cocoa lavender.

Pros

  • Organic and vegan-friendly
  • Multiple soothing scents

Cons

  • Only one bath bomb per package

Leanna Organics sources CBD from local Colorado growers and ships bath bombs in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.

All of Leanna Organics’ CBD products are third-party tested and free of THC, pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals. Lab results are available on the bath bomb’s product page.

  • Image by Vermont Pure CBD
View on Vermont Pure CBD

Vermont Pure Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs

Best variety
Type
Full-spectrum
Potency
30 to 200 mg of CBD per bomb
Key ingredients
Epsom salt, Grape seed oil, Full-spectrum CBD oil
Subscription
No

If you’re not sure what CBD dosage you want, check out these full-spectrum CBD bath bombs, with plenty of potencies to choose from. You can get bath bombs that contain anywhere from 30 to 200 milligrams of CBD each.

Each CBD dosage option comes in six scents, including orange, eucalyptus, and wisteria lilac. To dip your toe in the water (so to speak), start with the 30-milligram bath bombs—or, grab a few options and test out which one works best for you.

Pros

  • Organic ingredients
  • Lots of scents and CBD strength options

Cons

  • No variety pack

Vermont Pure grows its hemp on an organic farm in Vermont. The brand also composts harvested plant materials and uses recyclable materials to package and ship products.

Vermont Pure regularly third-party tests its CBD products. You can view COAs on the brand’s website.

  • Image by Saltworks
View on Saltworks

Saltworks Eucalyptus Bath Salts

Best CBD bath salts
Type
Full-spectrum
Potency
250 mg of CBD per cup
Key ingredients
Organic CBD oilOcean salt
Subscription
No

These organic CBD bath salts combine the soothing power of CBD with refreshing Antarctic ocean salt.* The brand uses a unique emulsification process that creates super small nanoparticles of CBD, which it claims promotes better absorption. 

Because you can scoop out bath salts instead of tossing in an individual bomb, it’s easy to customize the CBD dosage. Plus, the product is USDA-certified organic, so you can feel at ease knowing that no pesticides or herbicides came into contact with the full-spectrum hemp.

Pros

  • USDA-certified organic
  • Easy to customize your dosage
  • Vegan-friendly

Cons

  • Not available to ship in some states
  • Expensive

How long do you need to stay in the bath with a CBD bath bomb?

“There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer, but staying in the bath for a long time will cause more disruption in the moisture barrier of the skin and more skin dehydration,” Collins says.

If you’re worried about drying out your skin, Collins recommends limiting your baths to about 15 minutes. That said, if you prefer a longer bath, she suggests applying a hydrating cream or oil immediately after you get out of the tub, in order to lock in moisture (which is always a good idea, no matter the length or temperature of your bath).

Do CBD bath bombs have side effects?

According to Collins, CBD alone does not pose much of a concern from a skincare perspective. “Any risk to the skin from CBD bath bombs would come from other additives, such as synthetic fragrances or certain allergy-inducing essential oils,” she explains.

However, some people may experience minor side effects from CBD3, such as sleepiness, diarrhea, decreased appetite, or irritability.

FAQ:

No. The FDA recommends avoiding CBD if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. So, it’s best to take a rain check on CBD bath bombs if you fit those categories.

If taken orally, CBD containing trace amounts of THC could potentially trigger a positive drug test. However, CBD bath bombs don’t directly enter your bloodstream and therefore shouldn’t lead to a positive test.

CBD doesn’t have mind-altering effects like its sister cannabinoid, THC. So, there’s no chance of getting high during your bathtime. Even if you choose a full-spectrum bath bomb, there’s only a trace amount of THC present, which shouldn’t lead to psychoactive effects.

The takeaway

When you need a powerful dose of self-care after a long day of adulting, a CBD bath bomb could help you melt your stress away.*

It’s best to choose a CBD bath bomb with minimal ingredients, no additives, and a COA to verify its quality.

The options on our list all provide a great starting point for your next evening of well-deserved “me” time. And, when the pressure just won’t let up, check out our picks for the best CBD products for stress.

Summary

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.