The 8 Best CBD Bath Bombs + How To Use Them, Expert Reviewed
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Bath bombs
- Best high potency: CBDFX Bath Bombs 200mg
- Best budget-friendly: Just CBD 100mg CBD Bath bombs
- Best for sleep: Extract Labs Sleep CBD Bath Bomb
- Best full-spectrum: River Organics 100 mg bath bomb
- Best for tense muscles: Leanna Organics 100MG CBD Bath Bomb
- Best long-lasting: Premium Jane 100 mg CBD Bath Bombs
- Best variety: Vermont Pure Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs
- Best CBD bath salt: Saltworks Organic CBD Bath Salts
What do CBD bath bombs do?
“CBD bath bombs are nice for relaxation, physical aches, or a brain on overdrive,” says Lynn Parodneck, M.D., a physician specializing in medical cannabis.*
These CBD bath bombs disperse CBD throughout your bath water so you can relax and soak in the benefits.
Can you absorb CBD in the bath?
Topical CBD products, including bath bombs, don’t absorb directly into the bloodstream, Parodneck explains.
However, while human research is still lacking, studies in animals1 have indicated that CBD can absorb topically through your skin’s ECS receptors1.*
What are the potential benefits of CBD bath bombs?
Beyond helping you unwind, experts say CBD bath bombs could offer potential skincare benefits*.
“CBD topical products, whether in the form of lotions, gels, creams, or bath bombs, have some great benefits for the skin,” says Kristina Collins, M.D., FAAD, double board-certified dermatologist and founder of foy by Dr. Collins.*
Some studies indicate that CBD helps with inflammation2, which could make it useful for people with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne2.*
“CBD may also help those who are suffering from itchy skin,” Collins says.* One small-scale study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found that a lotion containing a combination of CBD and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) reduced itchiness in 67% of participants.* However, additional long-term research is still needed to support these results.
How to choose an effective CBD bath bomb
CBD topicals, such as bath bombs, can be effective, Paldneck says.* However, there is no FDA regulation—so consumers need to choose wisely.
To ensure you’re getting a quality, trustworthy product, Paldneck recommends selecting CBD bath bombs with no chemical dyes, minimal additives, and a readily-available certificate of analysis (COA). A COA verifies that the CBD content is accurate, and may also check for other contaminants, such as pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
Paldneck suggests choosing full-spectrum bath bombs, since they contain trace amounts of THC. “By having even a small amount of THC, we get many more benefits from the plant-entourage effect,” she elaborates.*
How we picked:
Certified organic
To avoid exposure to herbicides and pesticides, we prioritized bath bombs made with organic hemp CBD.
Quality ingredients
Per Collins’ recommendation, we looked for CBD bath bombs with hydrating ingredients and no potential irritants (e.g. synthetic fragrances).
Trustworthiness
We only included brands that third-party test for purity and potency. Each product description contains details on how to find the COA.
Broad- and full-spectrum
In line with Paldneck’s advice, we looked for bath bombs with full-spectrum hemp CBD. However, we also included broad-spectrum and CBD isolate options for those who prefer to avoid having THC in their tub.
Our picks for the best cbd bath bombs for self-care:
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Bath bombs
Pros:
- Contains organic hemp
- Soothing lavender scent
Cons:
- Dosage might be too small for some
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:25mg per bath bomb
Key ingredients:Organic coconut oilLavender oilOrganic cocoa seed butter
Subscription:Yes
If you’d prefer to avoid THC, try these broad-spectrum bath bombs. Sold in packs of four, each bath bomb features 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD. The hemp is grown on USDA-certified organic farms.
With supporting ingredients such as cocoa seed butter to promote radiant skin and lavender to provide a calming scent, these bath bombs are a great option for soothing sore muscles. Customers enjoy the lavender scent, with reviews noting that these bath bombs ease sore muscles, promote a more restful sleep, and relieve stress.
Sustainability & sourcing: Joy Organics sources its CBD from hemp grown on USDA-certified organic farms in Oregon, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Transparency: All of Joy Organics’ CBD bath bombs go through third-party testing to verify the CBD potency. The brand also tests for microbial contaminants, heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. You can view the lab report for each batch on the website.
Best high potency: CBDFX Bath Bombs 200mg
Pros:
- Made with organic hemp
- Vegan & cruelty-free
- No harsh dyes
Cons:
- No subscription or multipack option
Type:CBD Isolate
Potency:200 mg of CBD per bomb
Key ingredients:Organic hempActive botanicalsEssential oilsHawaiian black saltShea butter
Subscription:No
When you want to pamper your skin with CBD, these potent bath bombs could be your ticket to a relaxing at-home spa day. Each bath bomb features a whopping 200 milligrams of CBD isolate to promote rest and relaxation.*
You’ll have four signature scents to choose from, and each features unique ingredients. For example, the mango scent has shea butter to promote moisturization, while the lavender oil option has Hawaiian black salt to soften skin.
Reviewers rave about how great these bath bombs smell and how smooth their skin feels after the bath.
Sustainability & sourcing: CBDfx sources CBD from organic hemp and makes its bath bombs directly in the United States.
Transparency: All of the brand’s bath bombs go through third-party lab testing, with results available to view online.
Advertisement
Best budget-friendly: Just CBD 100mg CBD Bath bombs
Pros:
- Five scents available
- Subscription service available
Cons:
- Not certified organic
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:150mg per bath bomb
Key ingredients:Epsom saltCBDOlive oilJojoba oilWitch hazelAloe vera
Subscription:Yes
These CBD bath bombs are an awesome affordable option. The brand combines moisturizing aloe vera with olive and jojoba oil for plenty of hydration, and the product packs an impressive punch with 150 mg of CBD in each bath bomb.
These bath bombs have hundreds of reviews on the brand’s website and maintain a 4.8 out of five-star rating overall. Customers say they’re relaxing, make their skin feel great, and ease sore muscles. Take your pick from five refreshing scents: sweet cherry, rose, eucalyptus, lavender, and citrus.
Sustainability & sourcing: The CBD in these bath bombs comes from organic and domestically grown hemp.
Transparency: You can find COAs available by batch number on Just CBD’s website. The brand tests for purity, potency, and other contaminants.
Best for sleep: Extract Labs Sleep CBD Bath Bomb
Pros:
- Organic ingredients
- Non-GMO
Cons:
- Only comes in one scent
Type:CBD Isolate
Potency:100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients:Epsom saltWitch hazelCBD isolate
Subscription:Yes
On nights when you want to melt into a warm, fizzy tub before hitting the sack, consider reaching for one of these CBD bath bombs, designed specifically to promote relaxation and tranquility.
With 100 milligrams of CBD isolate and soothing epsom salts, you’re guaranteed a luxurious pre-bedtime wind down. A blend of 14 different organic essential oils lends a relaxing scent to the water, while a blend of sleep-promoting botanicals provides an extra touch of calmness.
Sustainability & sourcing: Extract Labs sources its CBD from certified organic, American-grown hemp. The brand also manufactures all its products in a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) certified facility.
Transparency: Extract labs third-party tests its CBD products, with COAs available to view by batch number.
Advertisement
Best full-spectrum: River Organics 100 mg bath bomb
Pros:
- Made in small batches
- Certified-organic and sustainably sourced ingredients
Cons:
- No multi-pack option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients:Organic full spectrum hemp extractEpsom saltPink Himalayan saltOrganic lavender oil
Subscription:No
These CBD bath bombs contain epsom salts and soothing lavender oil to promote relaxation and rejuvenation. The brand handles the entire manufacturing process themselves, from sourcing the raw hemp through to creating the finished product. This means you’ll get full transparency and know exactly where the hemp in your bath bombs came from.
Sustainability & sourcing: River Organics sources its CBD from 100% organic Virginia hemp. Each bath bomb is packaged in a biodegradable paper tube that you can compost at home.
Transparency: You can view the COA on the brand’s product page.
Best for tense muscles: Leanna Organics 100MG CBD Bath Bomb
Pros:
- Organic and vegan-friendly
- Multiple soothing scents
Cons:
- Only one bath bomb per package
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients:Epsom saltHemp-derived CBDOrganic cocoa butterOrganic shea butterOrganic hemp seed oil
Subscription:No
Looking for a CBD bath bomb to soothe your sore or tense muscles? Try this organic pick, designed to soothe tense muscles and calm a racing mind.* These bath balms feature Epsom salts to ease muscle tension and organic shea butter to hydrate your skin.
With options ranging from 50 to 200mg of CBD per bath bomb, you have full control over potency—and they can pack an intense dose of CBD into a single bath. Plus, there are over seven unique scents to choose from. Personally, we have our eye on the gentle rose or chocolatey cocoa lavender.
Sustainability & sourcing: Leanna Organics sources CBD from local Colorado growers and ships bath bombs in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.
Transparency: All of Leanna Organics’ CBD products are third-party tested and free of THC, pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals. Lab results are available on the bath bomb’s product page.
Advertisement
Best long-lasting: Premium Jane 100 mg CBD Bath Bombs
Pros:
- Manufactured in the United States
- Five scents to choose from
Cons:
- Not all ingredients are organic
Type:CBD Isolate
Potency:100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
Key ingredients:Epsom saltPink Himalayan saltOrganic shea butterCBD isolateDead Sea saltGrape seed oil
Subscription:Yes
These bath bombs can last up to 45 minutes, making them the perfect choice for a leisurely self-care session.
Aside from an impressive 100 milligrams of CBD, these bath bombs feature a unique blend of three salts to soothe sore muscles. Moisturizing agents such as grape seed oil and shea butter help to hydrate skin. Take your pick from five enticing scents: cedarwood and charcoal, almond coconut, Lavender, eucalyptus, and jasmine.
Sustainability & sourcing: All of Premium Jane’s CBD comes from organic hemp grown in Oregon.
Transparency: Premium Jane’s CBD bath bombs are third-party tested. You can view lab results by batch number on the product page.
Best variety: Vermont Pure Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs
Pros:
- Organic ingredients
- Lots of scents and CBD strength options
Cons:
- No variety pack
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:30 to 200 mg of CBD per bomb
Key ingredients:Epsom saltGrape seed oilFull-spectrum CBD oil
Subscription:No
If you’re not sure what CBD dosage you want, check out these full-spectrum CBD bath bombs, with plenty of potencies to choose from. You can get bath bombs that contain anywhere from 30 to 200 milligrams of CBD each.
Plus, each CBD dosage option comes in six scents, including orange, eucalyptus, and wisteria lilac. To dip your toe in the water (so to speak), start with the 30 milligram bath bombs—or, grab a few options and test out which one works best for you.
Sustainability & sourcing: Vermont Pure grows its own hemp on an organic farm in Vermont. The brand also composts harvested plant materials and uses recyclable materials to package and ship products.
Transparency: Vermont Pure regularly third-party tests its CBD products. You can view COAs on the brand’s website.
Advertisement
Best CBD bath salts: Saltworks Organic CBD Bath Salts
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Easy to customize your dosage
- Vegan-friendly
Cons:
- Not available to ship in some states
- Expensive
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:250 mg of CBD per cup
Key ingredients:Organic CBD oilOcean salt
Subscription:No
These organic CBD bath salts combine the soothing power of CBD with refreshing Antarctic ocean salt.* The brand uses a unique emulsification process that creates super small nanoparticles of CBD, which it claims promotes better absorption.
Because you can scoop out bath salts instead of tossing in an individual bomb, it’s easy to customize the CBD dosage. Plus, the product has USDA-certified organic, so you can feel at ease knowing that no pesticides or herbicides came into contact with the full-spectrum hemp.
Sustainability & sourcing: SaltWorks CBD uses organic hemp, and its bath salts are made in the United States. The brand packages its products using recyclable and reusable materials.
Transparency: Certificates of analysis are available to download on the product page.
How long do you need to stay in the bath with a CBD bath bomb?
“There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer, but staying in the bath for a long time will cause more disruption in the moisture barrier of the skin and more skin dehydration,” Collins says.
If you’re worried about drying out your skin, Collins recommends limiting your baths to about 15 minutes. That said, if you prefer a longer bath, she suggests applying a hydrating cream or oil immediately after you get out of the tub, in order to lock in moisture (which is always a good idea, no matter the length or temperature of your bath).
Do CBD bath bombs have side effects?
According to Collins, CBD alone does not pose much of a concern from a skincare perspective. “Any risk to the skin from CBD bath bombs would come from other additives, such as synthetic fragrances or certain allergy-inducing essential oils,” she explains.
However, some people may experience minor side effects from CBD3, such as sleepiness, diarrhea, decreased appetite, or irritability.
FAQ:
Can you use CBD bath bombs while pregnant?
No. The FDA recommends avoiding CBD if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. So, it’s best to take a rain check on CBD bath bombs if you fit those categories.
Will CBD bath bombs show up on a drug test?
If taken orally, CBD containing trace amounts of THC could potentially trigger a positive drug test. However, CBD bath bombs don’t directly enter your bloodstream and therefore shouldn’t lead to a positive test.
Do CBD bath bombs make you high?
CBD doesn’t have mind-altering effects like its sister cannabinoid, THC. So, there’s no chance of getting high during your bathtime. Even if you choose a full-spectrum bath bomb, there’s only a trace amount of THC present, which shouldn’t lead to psychoactive effects.
The takeaway.
When you need a powerful dose of self-care after a long day of adulting, a CBD bath bomb could help you melt your stress away.* It’s best to choose a CBD bath bomb with minimal ingredients, no additives, and a COA to verify its quality. The options on our list all provide a great starting point for your next evening of well-deserved “me” time. And, when the pressure just won’t letup, check out our picks for the best CBD products for stress.