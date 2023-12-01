The 8 Best CBD Bath Bombs + How To Use Them, Expert Reviewed
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Bath bombs
- Best high potency: CBDFX Bath Bombs 200mg
- Best budget-friendly: Just CBD 100mg CBD Bath bombs
- Best for sleep: Extract Labs Sleep CBD Bath Bomb
- Best full-spectrum: River Organics 100 mg bath bomb
- Best for tense muscles: Leanna Organics 100MG CBD Bath Bomb
- Best long-lasting: Premium Jane 100 mg CBD Bath Bombs
- Best variety: Vermont Pure Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs
- Best CBD bath salt: Saltworks Organic CBD Bath Salts
What do CBD bath bombs do?
“CBD bath bombs are nice for relaxation, physical aches, or a brain on overdrive,” says Lynn Parodneck, M.D., a physician specializing in medical cannabis.*
These CBD bath bombs disperse CBD throughout your bath water so you can relax and soak in the benefits.
Can you absorb CBD in the bath?
Topical CBD products, including bath bombs, don’t absorb directly into the bloodstream, Parodneck explains.
However, while human research is still lacking, studies in animals1 have indicated that CBD can absorb topically through your skin’s ECS receptors1.*
What are the potential benefits of CBD bath bombs?
Beyond helping you unwind, experts say CBD bath bombs could offer potential skincare benefits*.
“CBD topical products, whether in the form of lotions, gels, creams, or bath bombs, have some great benefits for the skin,” says Kristina Collins, M.D., FAAD, double board-certified dermatologist and founder of foy by Dr. Collins.*
Some studies indicate that CBD helps with inflammation2, which could make it useful for people with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne2.*
“CBD may also help those who are suffering from itchy skin,” Collins says.* One small-scale study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found that a lotion containing a combination of CBD and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) reduced itchiness in 67% of participants.* However, additional long-term research is still needed to support these results.
How to choose an effective CBD bath bomb
CBD topicals, such as bath bombs, can be effective, Paldneck says.* However, there is no FDA regulation—so consumers need to choose wisely.
To ensure you’re getting a quality, trustworthy product, Paldneck recommends selecting CBD bath bombs with no chemical dyes, minimal additives, and a readily-available certificate of analysis (COA). A COA verifies that the CBD content is accurate, and may also check for other contaminants, such as pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
Paldneck suggests choosing full-spectrum bath bombs, since they contain trace amounts of THC. “By having even a small amount of THC, we get many more benefits from the plant-entourage effect,” she elaborates.*
How we picked:
Certified organic
To avoid exposure to herbicides and pesticides, we prioritized bath bombs made with organic hemp CBD.
Quality ingredients
Per Collins’ recommendation, we looked for CBD bath bombs with hydrating ingredients and no potential irritants (e.g. synthetic fragrances).
Trustworthiness
We only included brands that third-party test for purity and potency. Each product description contains details on how to find the COA.
Broad- and full-spectrum
In line with Paldneck’s advice, we looked for bath bombs with full-spectrum hemp CBD. However, we also included broad-spectrum and CBD isolate options for those who prefer to avoid having THC in their tub.
- Image by Joy Organics
Joy Organics CBD Bath Bombs
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- 25mg per bath bomb
- Key ingredients
- Organic coconut oil, Lavender oil, Organic cocoa seed butter
- Subscription
- Yes
If you’d prefer to avoid THC, try these broad-spectrum bath bombs. Sold in packs of four, each bath bomb features 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD. The hemp is grown on USDA-certified organic farms.
The details
The details
With supporting ingredients such as cocoa seed butter to promote radiant skin and lavender to provide a calming scent, these bath bombs are a great option for soothing sore muscles. Customers enjoy the lavender scent, with reviews noting that these bath bombs ease sore muscles, promote more restful sleep, and relieve stress.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Contains organic hemp
- Soothing lavender scent
Cons
- Dosage might be too small for some
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
Joy Organics sources its CBD from hemp grown on USDA-certified organic farms in Oregon, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Transparency
Transparency
All of Joy Organics’ CBD bath bombs go through third-party testing to verify the CBD potency. The brand also tests for microbial contaminants, heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. You can view the lab report for each batch on the website.
- Image by CBDFX
Bath Bombs 200mg by CBDFX
- Type
- CBD Isolate
- Potency
- 200 mg of CBD per bomb
- Key ingredients
- Organic hemp, Active botanicals, Essential oils, Hawaiian black salt, Shea butter
- Subscription
- No
When you want to pamper your skin with CBD, these potent bath bombs could be your ticket to a relaxing at-home spa day. Each bath bomb features a whopping 200 milligrams of CBD isolate to promote rest and relaxation.*
The details
The details
You’ll have four signature scents to choose from, and each features unique ingredients. For example, the mango scent has shea butter to promote moisturization, while the lavender oil option has Hawaiian black salt to soften skin.
Reviewers rave about how great these bath bombs smell and how smooth their skin feels after the bath.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Made with organic hemp
- Vegan & cruelty-free
- No harsh dyes
Cons
- No subscription or multipack option
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
CBDfx sources CBD from organic hemp and makes its bath bombs directly in the United States.
Transparency
Transparency
All of the brand’s bath bombs go through third-party lab testing, with results available to view online.
- Image by Just CBD
Just CBD CBD Bath Bombs
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- 150mg per bath bomb
- Key ingredients
- Epsom salt, CBD, Olive oil, Jojoba oil, Witch hazel, Aloe vera
- Subscription
- Yes
These CBD bath bombs are an awesome affordable option. The brand combines moisturizing aloe vera with olive and jojoba oil for plenty of hydration, and the product packs an impressive punch with 150 mg of CBD in each bath bomb.
The details
The details
These bath bombs have hundreds of reviews on the brand’s website and maintain a 4.8 out of five-star rating overall. Customers say they’re relaxing, make their skin feel great, and ease sore muscles. Take your pick from five refreshing scents: sweet cherry, rose, eucalyptus, lavender, and citrus.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Five scents available
- Subscription service available
Cons
- Not certified organic
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
The CBD in these bath bombs comes from organic and domestically grown hemp.
Transparency
Transparency
You can find COAs available by batch number on Just CBD’s website. The brand tests for purity, potency, and other contaminants.
- Image by Extract Labs
Sleep CBD Bath Bomb by Extract Labs
- Type
- CBD Isolate
- Potency
- 100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
- Key ingredients
- Epsom salt, Witch hazel, CBD isolate
- Subscription
- Yes
On nights when you want to melt into a warm, fizzy tub before hitting the sack, consider reaching for one of these CBD bath bombs, designed specifically to promote relaxation and tranquility.
The details
The details
With 100 milligrams of CBD isolate and soothing Epsom salts, you’re guaranteed a luxurious pre-bedtime wind-down. A blend of 14 different organic essential oils lends a relaxing scent to the water, while a blend of sleep-promoting botanicals provides an extra touch of calmness.
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
Extract Labs sources its CBD from certified organic, American-grown hemp. The brand also manufactures all its products in a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) certified facility.
Transparency
Transparency
Extract labs third-party tests its CBD products, with COAs available to view by batch number.
- Image by River Organics
River Organics 100 mg Bath Bomb
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- 100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
- Key ingredients
- Organic full spectrum hemp extract, Epsom salt, Pink Himalayan salt, Organic lavender oil
- Subscription
- No
These CBD bath bombs contain Epsom salts and soothing lavender oil to promote relaxation and rejuvenation. The brand handles the entire manufacturing process itself, from sourcing the raw hemp to creating the finished product. This means you’ll get full transparency and know exactly where the hemp in your bath bombs came from.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Made in small batches
- Certified-organic and sustainably sourced ingredients
Cons
- No multi-pack option
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
River Organics sources its CBD from 100% organic Virginia hemp. Each bath bomb is packaged in a biodegradable paper tube that you can compost at home.
Transparency
Transparency
You can view the COA on the brand’s product page.
- Image by Leanna Organics
Leanna Organics CBD Bath Bomb
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- 100 mg of CBD per bath bomb
- Key ingredients
- Epsom salt, Hemp-derived CBD, Organic cocoa butter, Organic shea butter, Organic hemp seed oil
- Subscription
- No
Looking for a CBD bath bomb to soothe your sore or tense muscles? Try this organic pick, designed to soothe tense muscles and calm a racing mind.* These bath balms feature Epsom salts to ease muscle tension and organic shea butter to hydrate your skin.
The details
The details
With options ranging from 50 to 200mg of CBD per bath bomb, you have full control over potency—and they can pack an intense dose of CBD into a single bath. Plus, there are over seven unique scents to choose from. We have our eye on the gentle rose or chocolatey cocoa lavender.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Organic and vegan-friendly
- Multiple soothing scents
Cons
- Only one bath bomb per package
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
Leanna Organics sources CBD from local Colorado growers and ships bath bombs in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.
Transparency
Transparency
All of Leanna Organics’ CBD products are third-party tested and free of THC, pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals. Lab results are available on the bath bomb’s product page.
- Image by Vermont Pure CBD
Vermont Pure Full Spectrum CBD Bath Bombs
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- 30 to 200 mg of CBD per bomb
- Key ingredients
- Epsom salt, Grape seed oil, Full-spectrum CBD oil
- Subscription
- No
If you’re not sure what CBD dosage you want, check out these full-spectrum CBD bath bombs, with plenty of potencies to choose from. You can get bath bombs that contain anywhere from 30 to 200 milligrams of CBD each.
The details
The details
Each CBD dosage option comes in six scents, including orange, eucalyptus, and wisteria lilac. To dip your toe in the water (so to speak), start with the 30-milligram bath bombs—or, grab a few options and test out which one works best for you.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Organic ingredients
- Lots of scents and CBD strength options
Cons
- No variety pack
Sustainability & sourcing
Sustainability & sourcing
Vermont Pure grows its hemp on an organic farm in Vermont. The brand also composts harvested plant materials and uses recyclable materials to package and ship products.
Transparency
Transparency
Vermont Pure regularly third-party tests its CBD products. You can view COAs on the brand’s website.
- Image by Saltworks
Saltworks Eucalyptus Bath Salts
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- 250 mg of CBD per cup
- Key ingredients
- Organic CBD oilOcean salt
- Subscription
- No
These organic CBD bath salts combine the soothing power of CBD with refreshing Antarctic ocean salt.* The brand uses a unique emulsification process that creates super small nanoparticles of CBD, which it claims promotes better absorption.
The details
The details
Because you can scoop out bath salts instead of tossing in an individual bomb, it’s easy to customize the CBD dosage. Plus, the product is USDA-certified organic, so you can feel at ease knowing that no pesticides or herbicides came into contact with the full-spectrum hemp.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- USDA-certified organic
- Easy to customize your dosage
- Vegan-friendly
Cons
- Not available to ship in some states
- Expensive
How long do you need to stay in the bath with a CBD bath bomb?
“There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer, but staying in the bath for a long time will cause more disruption in the moisture barrier of the skin and more skin dehydration,” Collins says.
If you’re worried about drying out your skin, Collins recommends limiting your baths to about 15 minutes. That said, if you prefer a longer bath, she suggests applying a hydrating cream or oil immediately after you get out of the tub, in order to lock in moisture (which is always a good idea, no matter the length or temperature of your bath).
Do CBD bath bombs have side effects?
According to Collins, CBD alone does not pose much of a concern from a skincare perspective. “Any risk to the skin from CBD bath bombs would come from other additives, such as synthetic fragrances or certain allergy-inducing essential oils,” she explains.
However, some people may experience minor side effects from CBD3, such as sleepiness, diarrhea, decreased appetite, or irritability.
FAQ:
Can you use CBD bath bombs while pregnant?
No. The FDA recommends avoiding CBD if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. So, it’s best to take a rain check on CBD bath bombs if you fit those categories.
Will CBD bath bombs show up on a drug test?
If taken orally, CBD containing trace amounts of THC could potentially trigger a positive drug test. However, CBD bath bombs don’t directly enter your bloodstream and therefore shouldn’t lead to a positive test.
Do CBD bath bombs make you high?
CBD doesn’t have mind-altering effects like its sister cannabinoid, THC. So, there’s no chance of getting high during your bathtime. Even if you choose a full-spectrum bath bomb, there’s only a trace amount of THC present, which shouldn’t lead to psychoactive effects.
The takeaway
When you need a powerful dose of self-care after a long day of adulting, a CBD bath bomb could help you melt your stress away.*
It’s best to choose a CBD bath bomb with minimal ingredients, no additives, and a COA to verify its quality.
The options on our list all provide a great starting point for your next evening of well-deserved “me” time. And, when the pressure just won’t let up, check out our picks for the best CBD products for stress.