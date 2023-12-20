Advertisement
Burgundy Lips Are The Easiest Way To Appear Party-Ready In No Time
A red lip is a classic this time of year—well, any time of year, really. But for something that's less obvious, a deep burgundy shade feels much more sophisticated, understated, and—dare we say—intoxicating.
Burgundy, the color, gets its name from Burgundy, the wine, which gets its name from Burgundy, the region in France. It mimics the full-bodied, deep reddish hue of the vino. And just like the wine itself, it has a distinct air of luxury.
I’ve once or twice regretted a scarlet red lip midway through my evening—but never have I ever regretted wearing a burgundy lip. Without further ado, here's how to wear the color of the season.
How to get party-ready with this rich, burgundy lip
Wearing a burgundy lip is actually very similar to wearing a red one, just with a few minor tweaks. So if you're no stranger to cherry red lacquer, cranberry won't be too much of a stretch for you.
Create a clean canvas
The most important thing about wearing any reddish lip color (that includes burgundy, plums, maroons, pinks, and the like) is to cover up any red or pink present elsewhere on the skin. This is because the moment you apply your red-hued lip color, it'll make any redness elsewhere on the skin stand out. For some people that means adding a wash of foundation to create a clean canvas. For others, it's as simple as concealing around the nose or any blemishes. And for some it's of no concern at all!
It's important to use the appropriate shade of concealer, as legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown once told me. "Think about it: If you used the shade you used for your under-eyes on any other part of the face, it would make that area stand out instead of blend in. The color you need [for under-eyes] is probably a slightly different shade than that of your cheek or nose," she says, noting you'll need a shade that's closer to your foundation, not any lighter. "Just put some concealer on it and then blend it out so it matches the rest of the skin."
Prep the lips
Then you can move on to the lips: As with any pigmented lip, you must practice proper lip care prior to application. Nothing ruins a lipstick faster than flakes or raisin-like patches. Gently buff and exfoliate the lips, which will create a smooth canvas for you to later paint on. Then follow that with a hydrating, supple, and nonsticky lip moisturizer.
"Using a balm covers and fills in any little gaps in your lips so that color doesn't sink in, and it keeps color from attaching to dry patches that can flake off," notes makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. I recommend doing your lip care routine several minutes before you apply the lipstick itself so the balm has a chance to settle in.
Keep things in line
Then on to liner: Not everyone wants to wear a lip liner, but I highly recommend it for a hue such as this—especially if you have fine lines around the mouth. Fine lines give the opportunity for lip pigment to bleed into the surrounding skin, resulting in a feathering effect that can worsen as the night goes on. But using a waxy, sturdy lip liner can help create a barrier around the mouth and keep the color in its place.
Additionally, you'll want to ever so slightly overline the lips. Darker hues can make the lips appear thinner, so it's important to add a touch more volume to the area to make the final effect more voluminous.
The moment we've all been waiting for: Apply your burgundy hue
Now you're ready for the lipstick of choice. Lots of brands came out with rich, burgundy-hued lip products this season, from soft stains to vinyl-like lacquers. My personal favorite is RMS's brand new Legendary Serum Lipstick in Angela or Monica (or any of the shades, really). The product is the perfect in-between formula, mixing the best characteristics of a lip stain with the lasting hydration of a serum.
Other top brands have come out with delightful options as well. VIOLETTE_FR's Petal Bouche in Cerise Désir is a richly pigmented liquid lipstick that's unbelievably chic. Ami Cole just added a new cranberry shade to their Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil called Romance. And finally, Tatcha debuted their annual limited edition shade of their cult-fave Kissu Lip Mask—and it's a succulent, juicy berry called Deep Wisteria.
Finding a burgundy you love is a personal endeavor—some folks like their options closer to plum, while others something closer to a true red. A good universal option is to use shades that have slightly blue or purple undertones (which most burgundy shades do anyway, so don't fret). This can help your smile appear brighter. The reason why is simple color theory: Blue and purple cancel out the appearance of yellow and orange stains on the teeth.
When applying, take your time and work with precision. It's easier to add more or fill in spaces than it is to remove an errant swipe. I like to apply mine in thin brushes, building up to a dynamic, layered lip that looks full bodied. After, I use a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover to touch up the corners or Cupid's bow.
VIOLETTE_FR
VIOLETTE_FR Petal Bouche Cerise Désir
Ami Cole
Ami Cole Lip Treatment Oil
Add your final touches
Voilà! From there, I add a touch of highlighter to my cheeks, coat on a silky black mascara, and create a bit of dimension with some cheekbone contour. But I don't need too much else on my face, as the lip is doing most of the work.
Party time!
Be sure to take the lipstick and a portable concealer with you—pigmented lips have a habit of transferring, especially onto the rims of champagne glasses—so you'll want to be able to touch up as the night carries on. Other than that, you'll have nothing to worry about: only fun, festive memories to make.
