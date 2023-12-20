It's important to use the appropriate shade of concealer, as legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown once told me. "Think about it: If you used the shade you used for your under-eyes on any other part of the face, it would make that area stand out instead of blend in. The color you need [for under-eyes] is probably a slightly different shade than that of your cheek or nose," she says, noting you'll need a shade that's closer to your foundation, not any lighter. "Just put some concealer on it and then blend it out so it matches the rest of the skin."