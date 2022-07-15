 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
An Easy Lip Care Routine For Your Softest Pout Ever, Backed By Derms

An Easy Lip Care Routine For Your Softest Pout Ever, Backed By Derms

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Trust Me, Do This Once A Week For Your Softest Lips Ever

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 15, 2022 — 10:03 AM

Compared to the rest of your face, the lips make up a tiny area of real estate—so they often don’t receive the most diligent care. Now, I applaud any hydration you can send to parched lips (even a mere swipe of lip balm is considered a win in my book), but if you want to achieve your softest pout yet? You’ll want to employ a more robust regimen. 

Don’t worry—it doesn’t require too much extra maintenance. Here, find derm-backed strategies for the ultimate lip care routine. Make it a weekly commitment, and you’ll be sure to notice a difference in the health of your pout. 

Why should you have a lip care routine?

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(40)
lip balm

I’ll counter this question with one of my own: If you treat the skin on your face with painstaking care, why not do the same for the skin on your lips? Your lip skin is, well, skin, and delicate skin at that—in fact, it’s one of the thinnest areas on your face (apart from the fragile eye area). 

“The mucosal part of your lip is thinner compared to the rest of your skin, as it is made up of fewer layers and also contains many capillaries or tiny blood vessels," board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD tells mbg about aging lips. Because the lips are so thin and sensitive, it's one of the first areas to reveal dehydration and signs of aging (cracks, loss of volume, duller pigment, etc.). 

And just like the rest of your skin, it may take a couple approaches to really secure soft, supple lips. For many, applying lip balm (hydrating as the formula may be) and calling it a day is not enough—to achieve a velvety, pillowy pout, it’s important to focus on every angle of lip care. 

Ahead, find a step-by-step guide. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Exfoliate. 

Not only can exfoliation help buff away flakes and alleviate a chapped pout, but it can also help soften cracks, so your subsequent lip color glides on much easier (because no one likes a gritty, creasing lipstick). Plus: "Exfoliating your lips can be helpful if you're starting to see some lip lines,"board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare, tells mbg about lip exfoliation. Exfoliation can also give an immediate plumping effect, since it stimulates circulation and blood flow, thus helping the pout appear full. 

Just like other exfoliating techniques, you have two options: You can opt for a chemical treatment (i.e., a lip balm or peel infused with salicylic acid) or a physical lip scrub to manually buff away flakes. Personally, I prefer the latter, since it’s often gentler (you can control the pressure) and, as I mentioned, it delivers immediate results. Not to mention, it’s incredibly easy to DIY your own lip scrub—but if you’d rather snag a market option, feel free to browse the recommendations below. 

Regular exfoliation is an integral part of a lip care routine, but you definitely don’t want to be scrubbing on the daily. Just like exfoliating your face, it is possible to overdo it. "Over-exfoliating your lips can lead to redness, swelling, sensitivity, or bleeding," says Ciraldo. Not fun. She recommends starting with a once a week regimen, then working your way up to two or perhaps three sessions.

Kopari Exfoliating Lip Scrub
Kopari

Kopari Exfoliating Lip Scrub

$18
Thrive Causemetics Pout Hero Exfoliating Lip Scrub
Thrive Causemetics

Thrive Causemetics Pout Hero Exfoliating Lip Scrub

$24

2. Treat. 

Here, you’ll fold in your more intense actives (think of it like the serum step in a skin care routine). For everyday lip care, you might not need a separate treatment step, but if there are specific concerns you’re dealing with—say, lack of volume, dullness, or fine lines—certain lip serums can help whatever you’re trying to address. 

These lighter formulas often come pumped with actives (hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants, to name a few) to treat various lip concerns, and given their thinner consistency, you’ll want to apply them underneath an oily or waxy lip balm. Now, do you absolutely need a hydrating lip serum to layer underneath an equally hydrating lip balm? No, not really. But if you’re looking to double down on moisture and pamper the delicate skin with some T.L.C., it’s worth spending the extra time. 

Henné Organics Lip Serum
Henné Organics

Henné Organics Lip Serum

$45
Typology Lip Plumping Serum
Typology

Typology Lip Plumping Serum

$28
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Hydrate. 

Hydration is arguably the most important part of the routine. You wouldn’t skip moisturizer after exfoliating your face, would you? That’s a recipe for a weakened skin barrier. 

You’re likely familiar with swiping on a lip balm (you may even have a go-to tube in every tote you own), but make sure you have a product that actually sends moisture to the lips. Read: Occlusive-only wax or jelly balms will merely coat the surface, and shiny, plumping numbers are great for aesthetic purposes but might not be the most moisturizing. 

Other lip balms might contain hydrating ingredients, but they don’t have any occlusives to trap that hydration inside—which will only dry out the lips even further. "Lip balms that contain only humectant ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, can actually make lips more dry because they attract moisture, and if the air is very low in humidity, then they can pull moisture out of the skin, and then the moisture evaporates away," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told mbg about healing lip cracks

Rather, opt for formulas that include a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives. mindbodygreen’s lip balm, for example, features shea butter to soften the surface, hyaluronic acid to draw in hydration, antioxidant-rich oils (like moringa and sunflower seed) to protect the delicate skin, and vitamin E and vegan waxes to lock in moisture.

lip balm

lip balm

$12

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

Sahajan Lip Karma
Sahajan

Sahajan Lip Karma

$22

4. Mask.

Let’s imagine your evening skin care routine: Do you apply a thicker face cream or slip on a face oil before bed? The skin is more permeable at night, so it's best to seal in tons of moisture before you hit the hay. Well, the same logic applies to your lips: To hydrate your pout all night long, you might want to opt for a lip mask. Thicker in consistency, these occlusive-heavy formulas melt onto lips and keep them coated in moisture while you snooze. 

You can find a list of clean lip masks here, but for the ease of browsing, I’ve included a couple personal favorites below. I frequently wear these hydrating numbers to bed (layered over mbg’s lip balm for even more moisture), and they do not dare budge. I consistently wake up with a jelly sheen over my pout, which means the formula keeps my lips protected all night long. 

LAWLESS Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask
LAWLESS

LAWLESS Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask

$21
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

$28
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Protect. 

While lip masks help protect your pout from water loss at night, an SPF lip balm is key during daytime hours. "Protecting your lips from the sun is just as important as protecting your face," says aesthetic nurse practitioner Shawna Jones, PA-C, about how to keep your lips plump and supple. See, sun exposure contributes to collagen decline, which can accelerate lip thinning and discoloration over time.

Plus, those UV rays can dehydrate that delicate skin: "The sun can dry out the lips and compromise the lips' ability to hold water and hydration," Michelle Henry, M.D., founder of Skin & Aesthetics Surgery of Manhattan, previously shared with mbg. Good news: Many SPF lip balms come laced with moisturizing actives to hydrate and smooth the lips, too. 

Of course, it’s important to protect the lips from other environmental aggressors, too. "Cover your mouth when outside in the elements," says King. "Cold air and wind will be particularly drying for the lips, so it is helpful to cover them with a scarf to protect them."

EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15
EleVen

EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

$19
Well People Lip Butter SPF 15 Tinted Balm
Well People

Well People Lip Butter SPF 15 Tinted Balm

$15

The takeaway. 

And there you have it: An easy lip care routine that will leave your pout plump, supple, and prepped for bold color. Just know that if your lips won’t stay moisturized no matter how many hydrating steps you layer in your routine, you might be dealing with a sneakier culprit—but many causes for dry lips are easy to fix.  

lip balm
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(40)
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(40)
lip balm
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Shocking Makeup Mistake That Can Cause Dry Eyes, From An Ophthalmologist

Jamie Schneider
The Shocking Makeup Mistake That Can Cause Dry Eyes, From An Ophthalmologist
Beauty

A Beauty Expert Shares The Supplement She Swears By For Hydrated Skin

Hannah Frye
A Beauty Expert Shares The Supplement She Swears By For Hydrated Skin
Beauty

Oval Nails 101: How To Master The Shape + Nail Care Tips

Hannah Frye
Oval Nails 101: How To Master The Shape + Nail Care Tips
Beauty

What Is "Crepey Skin" & How To Actually Tighten It, From A Derm

Hannah Frye
What Is "Crepey Skin" & How To Actually Tighten It, From A Derm
Home

Hot Sleeper? Don't Sweat It With The 9 Best Cooling Pillows Of This Year

Emma Loewe
Hot Sleeper? Don't Sweat It With The 9 Best Cooling Pillows Of This Year
Home

This Funky Memphis Home Is A Lesson In Joy-Sparking Design

Emma Loewe
This Funky Memphis Home Is A Lesson In Joy-Sparking Design
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Quit Getting Duped By This Common Multivitamin Myth, A Nutrition PhD Explains

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Quit Getting Duped By This Common Multivitamin Myth, A Nutrition PhD Explains
Integrative Health

The Turmeric Supplement Ayurveda & Longevity Experts Are Raving About

Morgan Chamberlain
The Turmeric Supplement Ayurveda & Longevity Experts Are Raving About
Integrative Health

This One Supplement Puts Me To Sleep Fast — Without The Side Effects Of Melatonin

Izzy Mattoon
This One Supplement Puts Me To Sleep Fast — Without The Side Effects Of Melatonin
Functional Food

Get Your Caveman On With The 7 Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services

Jamey Powell
Get Your Caveman On With The 7 Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services
Recipes

This Gut-Soothing Ayurvedic Dish Contains A Sneaky Digestion-Friendly Ingredient

Merrell Readman
This Gut-Soothing Ayurvedic Dish Contains A Sneaky Digestion-Friendly Ingredient
Integrative Health

I'm A Performance-Based MD: This Is How To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Performance-Based MD: This Is How To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lip-care-routine
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!