I’ll counter this question with one of my own: If you treat the skin on your face with painstaking care, why not do the same for the skin on your lips? Your lip skin is, well, skin, and delicate skin at that—in fact, it’s one of the thinnest areas on your face (apart from the fragile eye area).

“The mucosal part of your lip is thinner compared to the rest of your skin, as it is made up of fewer layers and also contains many capillaries or tiny blood vessels," board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD tells mbg about aging lips. Because the lips are so thin and sensitive, it's one of the first areas to reveal dehydration and signs of aging (cracks, loss of volume, duller pigment, etc.).

And just like the rest of your skin, it may take a couple approaches to really secure soft, supple lips. For many, applying lip balm (hydrating as the formula may be) and calling it a day is not enough—to achieve a velvety, pillowy pout, it’s important to focus on every angle of lip care.

Ahead, find a step-by-step guide.