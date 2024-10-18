Bergamot essential oil, derived from the bergamot orange tree and known for its uplifting aroma in Earl Grey tea, has a host of potential health benefits. It may be able to help with skin conditions like acne, ease stress, reduce pain, and even improve cholesterol in conjunction with other medications. Research is still ongoing for these health and well-being boosts. But one thing we know just by nose: Bergamot has a gorgeous, citrusy scent. It makes a stunning DIY perfume, especially when you want a simple pick-me-up.