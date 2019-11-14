The Beginner’s Guide To Conscious Spending
Just thinking about all the things that go into our personal finances—if we're saving enough, if our credit score is where we want it to be, if we're tracking for retirement—can be, well, a lot. Trying to get your spending on the same page as your values? You're not alone if you feel overwhelmed before you even get started.
We spoke with financial coach Lynne Somerman, and she had some reassuring advice. "You don’t have to do everything at once! It’s hard going cold turkey on some of our day-to-day habits,” she says, “so recognize that for this to be sustainable, it’s OK to pick one area and start there, adding incremental change over time." As Lynne puts it, conscious consumerism shouldn't feel like another job you have to do; just being more thoughtful and mindful in your spending can make a difference.
When we reach for better, it’s not just about that single purchase—it’s the ripple effects our choice causes.
At the end of the day, every dollar we spend can be a vote for what we believe in and, potentially, better future change in our world. When we reach for better, it’s not just about that single purchase—it’s the ripple effects our choice causes. So while our individual actions alone may not be what saves this planet, the movement we’re creating together when our choices add up just actually might.
Ready to reach for better? These expert-backed tips below help keep your conscious spending strategy as simple as possible.