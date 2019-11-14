Just thinking about all the things that go into our personal finances—if we're saving enough, if our credit score is where we want it to be, if we're tracking for retirement—can be, well, a lot. Trying to get your spending on the same page as your values? You're not alone if you feel overwhelmed before you even get started.

We spoke with financial coach Lynne Somerman, and she had some reassuring advice. "You don’t have to do everything at once! It’s hard going cold turkey on some of our day-to-day habits,” she says, “so recognize that for this to be sustainable, it’s OK to pick one area and start there, adding incremental change over time." As Lynne puts it, conscious consumerism shouldn't feel like another job you have to do; just being more thoughtful and mindful in your spending can make a difference.