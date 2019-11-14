mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Garden of Life
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

The Beginner’s Guide To Conscious Spending

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

November 14, 2019

Just thinking about all the things that go into our personal finances—if we're saving enough, if our credit score is where we want it to be, if we're tracking for retirement—can be, well, a lot. Trying to get your spending on the same page as your values? You're not alone if you feel overwhelmed before you even get started.

We spoke with financial coach Lynne Somerman, and she had some reassuring advice. "You don’t have to do everything at once! It’s hard going cold turkey on some of our day-to-day habits,” she says, “so recognize that for this to be sustainable, it’s OK to pick one area and start there, adding incremental change over time." As Lynne puts it, conscious consumerism shouldn't feel like another job you have to do; just being more thoughtful and mindful in your spending can make a difference.

When we reach for better, it’s not just about that single purchase—it’s the ripple effects our choice causes.

At the end of the day, every dollar we spend can be a vote for what we believe in and, potentially, better future change in our world. When we reach for better, it’s not just about that single purchase—it’s the ripple effects our choice causes. So while our individual actions alone may not be what saves this planet, the movement we’re creating together when our choices add up just actually might. 

Ready to reach for better? These expert-backed tips below help keep your conscious spending strategy as simple as possible.

Image by Sarah FitzGerald / mbg creative

Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beginners-guide-to-conscious-spending-how-get-started

Your article and new folder have been saved!