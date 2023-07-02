We Named These Some Of The Best Cooling Sheets Of 2023 & Now They're 50% Off
How well you sleep impacts so many aspects of your life (think: stress level, cognitive performance, physical energy1, and more). The best way to set yourself up for success is by investing in a comfortable sleep environment, which includes a pair of quality sheets. Luckily, one of our top picks is currently up to 50% off in an early Prime day deal: the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set.
First things first, it's important to understand why cooling sheets are so beneficial to your sleep. Studies show2 heat exposure increases wakefulness and decreases two of the most important stages of sleep, deep sleep and REM sleep. Cooling sheets have temperature-regulating materials that draw heat away from the body, which ensures you stay cool all night long.
And while you may think all cooling sheets are the same, these Bedsure Cooling Sheets stand out from the rest. These silky sheets have more than 35,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon touting their luxurious look and feel—yet they come in at less than $50 per set.
What's more, these sheets are still sustainable despite the more affordable price point. The moisture-wicking rayon is derived from bamboo and is OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified, which means it's been tested for more than 1,000 different harmful chemicals.
All the product details of Bedsure Cooling Sheets
Available in 16 colors, these luxurious sheets boast a 250-thread count. In case you're new to the world of bedding, the recommended thread count is between 200 to 400.
Better yet, the unique 100% bamboo viscose is described by reviewers as a "miracle fiber." That's because it's soft as silk but still moisture-wicking. So even if you sweat a little, the sheets won't feel heavy or damp (no clingy fabric here.)
Every set comes in standard sizing from a twin to California king, and comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. Our favorite part? The sheets are designed to fit a mattress up to 16 inches deep, which ensures they won't slip off the corners of your bed in the middle of the night (though a sheet straps always helps, too).
Another unexpected perk of the machine-washable material is that it actually feels softer after a trip through the laundry. Shoppers say they've also noticed that pet hair doesn't cling to the material.
All things considered, it's no surprise that some reviewers bought multiple Bedsure sets, so they didn’t have to go a night without their favorite bedding.
The takeaway
If you’ve ever woken up in the middle of the night covered in sweat, you know how detrimental it can be to your sleep. These customer-loved Bedsure Cooling Sheets feel soft and airy against the skin—and they're good enough to earn a spot among our favorite sheets for hot sleepers. No will believe you scored a sheet set this smooth for less than $50—just be sure to place your order before this early Amazon Prime Day deal ends.
