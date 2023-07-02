We Named These Some Of The Best Cooling Sheets Of 2023 & Now They're 50% Off

Available in 16 colors, these luxurious sheets boast a 250-thread count. In case you're new to the world of bedding, the recommended thread count is between 200 to 400.

Better yet, the unique 100% bamboo viscose is described by reviewers as a "miracle fiber." That's because it's soft as silk but still moisture-wicking. So even if you sweat a little, the sheets won't feel heavy or damp (no clingy fabric here.)

Every set comes in standard sizing from a twin to California king, and comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet. Our favorite part? The sheets are designed to fit a mattress up to 16 inches deep, which ensures they won't slip off the corners of your bed in the middle of the night (though a sheet straps always helps, too).

Another unexpected perk of the machine-washable material is that it actually feels softer after a trip through the laundry. Shoppers say they've also noticed that pet hair doesn't cling to the material.

All things considered, it's no surprise that some reviewers bought multiple Bedsure sets, so they didn’t have to go a night without their favorite bedding.