9 Beauty Secrets Of French Women (From A French Woman)

Maybe it's a slower approach to life in general or a lesson in patience, but for the French, "beauty is not something you turn to in a panic when a wrinkle or pimple appears." Rather, it's a ritual in figuring out what works best and sticking with it for life. Thomas observes that for many American women, skin care is treated as a remedy when a problem arises, but she thinks the French way is much better: take preventive steps so you never need to treat.