9 Beauty Secrets Of French Women (From A French Woman)

What is it about French women? Whether it's the skin, chic wardrobe, or effortlessly tousled hair of screen icons like Brigitte Bardot and Marion Cotillard the French have something many covet. So really, what is it? Lucky for us non-Frenchies, there's a new book out that can shed some light on this je ne sais quoi.

In The French Beauty Solution Mathilde Thomas, co-founder of cult French beauty brand Caudelie, gives away everything that makes the French so ... French when it comes to beauty and skin care. Sure, they make it look easy and natural, but here are nine "secrets" French women use to keep them looking—and feeling—beautiful, straight from a French woman.