“I’ve done business in China for a long time, and there was a period of time when I was going to a certain part very frequently so I had made some friends there. This was about 20 years ago. These girlfriends all had the most beautiful skin. Even though they all worked really hard and were under a lot of stress, they always looked like they just came back from a vacation. And that’s because they were doing ‘acupuncture face lists’ regularly.

"I went on a hunt to find someone to go to, and found Jingduan Yang, M.D. who had offices in Philadelphia. It took me two hours to get to the appointment from New York. When I arrived I asked for an acupuncture face lift—to which he said, ‘Well, you’re not going to get one here. That’s not what acupuncture is about.’ He then explained to me what acupuncture was really for, things like stress, sleep, and opening up the flow in the body. I started going to him to get just regular acupuncture where he would teach me about it, and I would record our sessions.

"After about six months of this, he finally gave me a ‘face lift', and when I went to the office the next day someone complimented me on how good my skin looked right away. We ended up using those recordings to write a book together.

"To this day I still recommend that everyone try it: When I do acupuncture, I am able to fall into the deepest, deepest sleep. I wake up so refreshed and feeling so relaxed. When you look into the mirror, you can see the difference.”