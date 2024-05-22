Advertisement
mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards 2024: Our 5 Favorite Conscious Creators
Beauty is a means for connection, you may have heard us say once or twice. I can’t count the amount of times I’ve asked someone a question as banal as, What’s your go-to regimen? only to wind up discussing their last breakup or favorite memory with their mom. Beauty creates community—it’s only fitting we highlight those who have shaped our own.
So alongside the standout formulas and ingredient innovations of the year, we’re celebrating the individuals who helped us make sense of the ever-changing beauty landscape. These five winners use their platforms for education, to cut through the noise in a saturated industry fraught with misinformation, and provide cutting-edge inspiration on their grids. Introducing mindbodygreen’s conscious creators—from our orbit to yours.
Javon Ford
Ford is known for breaking down buzzy product launches ingredient by ingredient so you can confidently answer the question: Do I really need this? Not to mention, he’s been a trusted source for mbg ingredient deep dives and trend reports for years. (Fun fact: Clean Beauty School was the very first podcast interview he ever agreed to!)
“I've been a huge fan of Javon’s ever since I first saw one of his formula breakdowns videos on TikTok. The way he explained the nuances of chemistry with such ease had me transfixed from the start. I reached out to him shortly after, and after speaking to him for the podcast that I host, I can say he’s even more charming, kind, and knowledgeable than he seems on his videos,” says our beauty director and podcast host Alexandra Engler.
“I haven’t met Javon in person, but his TikTok is the first place I run when I see a trending ingredient—he is so on top of it! I often have friends ask me who they should follow on social media for no-BS skin care advice, and I’m constantly sending his handle around,” says mbg assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye. I concur: For those on the prowl for straightforward beauty tips, Ford’s feed is worth a scroll.
Erin Parsons
In our era of “clean girl” and “sad beige” esthetics, Parsons is like a breath of fresh air. With her commitment to old Hollywood glamor, she’s the perfect example of a unique creator making waves: Most of us fall victim to trending looks whatever seems “current,” but Parsons has a genuine passion for makeup history that serves the ultimate eye candy.
“Parsons is a modern-day legend—not only has her work graced the pages of the biggest glossies and worked with the top models and designers, but she’s made a refreshingly unique niche for herself in the social media landscape,” says Engler.
Yet her social portfolio is just as educational as it is inspiring: If there is an iconic vintage makeup look (see: this stunning Joan Crawford beat), she will investigate it—and she will provide tutorials and product recommendations to nail the look. I mean, that’s the definition of beauty journalism!
Ava Lee
Of course, we had to include the queen (and creator) of Jello skin! We’ve been recommending collagen-rich foods for years, so we were certainly jazzed by Lee’s dedication to the diet-skin connection. On her page, you’ll find just as many holistic lifestyle habits as K-beauty recommendations and coveted sunscreen picks, showing that Lee doesn’t scoff at an inside-out approach to beauty—she embraces it in full force.
Matt Newman
I remember the first time I worked with Newman back in 2021 (mbg was actually one of his first press relationships, he mentioned back then). As one of TikTok's resident hair experts, renowned for trying his hand at buzzy trends and testing viral products on his own wavy mane, I was champing at the bit to snag his thoughts on summer color trends.
It was an interview that reminded me why I fell in love with beauty journalism in the first place—we talked about hair color transformations, yes, but we also discussed the implications of hair styling on mental health and the importance of relishing in the journey. Beauty contains a spectrum of emotions, and Newman is someone who brings me so much joy.
Engler agrees: “I simply adore Newman’s vulnerability. He doesn’t just churn out content, he makes you feel something and connect with what he’s saying. It’s so refreshing and real. We need more Matt Newmans in the world.”
Michelle Henry, M.D., FAAD
As beauty editors, we’re lucky enough to have access to top dermatologists and skin experts, so believe me when I say, I trust whatever Henry tells me to put on my face. Plenty of other colleagues feel the exact same—she’s beloved among the editor set—and she regularly drops gems of beauty knowledge on programs like Good Morning America and Today. Suffice it to say, we practically sprint to her with any and all skin care queries (both personally and professionally).
If you can’t make it to Henry’s Midtown Manhattan office, no sweat: She shares plenty of tips, treatment recommendations, and common myths (plus the occasional meme) on her social channels. Scrolling through her feed is almost like scoring an appointment with the famed dermatologist herself.
