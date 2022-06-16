If You Have Frizzy Waves & Flat Roots, You're Going To Want To Read This

As someone with very long, thick, curly-wavy hair, wash days take a hefty amount of time and effort. There’s a lot of hair to wash and condition. I’d also be remiss not to mention that my strands are also naturally dry and fragile—and I further add insult to injury by color-treating my hair. All of this is to say that my strands are delicate little things, and I’m very precious about how I treat them in the shower.

A big part of that is what products I choose: I need a gentle, hydrating combo that nourishes my curls. Wellnesse’s Smoothing Shampoo and Enriching Conditioner manages to clean the scalp and strands with sulfate-free, plant-derived surfactants and then feeds the hair fiber loads of lipids and nutrients through a cocktail of botanicals.

I first tried the brand about a year ago, and it has since stuck with me how soft and smooth my hair felt when I was using it. Here’s something you need to know about beauty editors: We try a lot of products. I personally try to be mindful about how many I’m testing at any given time, as well as not accruing more products than I can reasonably expect to test. But I still cycle through more tinctures and tonics than your average beauty fan—when a product leaves an impression, that’s usually a good sign.

And in the case of these curl-enhancing formulas, it was. So recently I got my hands on another set, and Smoothing Shampoo and Enriching Conditioner were just as good as I remember.