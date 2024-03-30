Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 30, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Hannah Frye x mbg creative
Image by Hannah Frye x mbg creative
March 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As a beauty editor, I obsess over products that blend performance and function—and the Saie Beauty's new Slip Tint Concealer is the perfect example. Launched earlier this month, it doubles as a full-coverage concealer and fast-acting treatment to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and crow's feet.

When I first glanced at the concealer's ingredients, they read closer to a serum than makeup: niacinamide, marshmallow root extract, and polyglutamic acid. Yet the crease-resistant formula promises to cover up every last discoloration and blemish.

Eager to know whether the concealer lived up to its claims, I spent three weeks testing the formula.

What's in Saie Slip Tint Concealer

First things first, it's important to point out that this formula is stacked with ingredients to support skin longevity.

Along with skin-brightening niacinamide and plumping polyglutamic acid, the formula boasts marshmallow root extract. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this unlikely addition helps protect the skin from oxidative stress.

Amla extract offers additional antioxidant support, while sunflower seed oil rounds out the formula to soothe and support your skin barrier. The final product is a complexion-boosting powerhouse that also happens to offer impeccable coverage to blur out dark sports, discoloration, blemishes, and more.

Saie

Slip Tint Concealer

$28
Saie Slip Tint Concealer

How I tested the new launch

To put the concealer to the test, I've paired it with a full face of makeup and used it à la carte. This was to ensure that I could determine whether the concealer truly blends into the skin, or if the formula simply sits on top of it like other concealers I've tried.

I was immediately impressed by the concealer's seamless finish. It doesn't look like you're wearing makeup with this creamy formula, even in bright light.

What's more, I don't have to set this concealer under my eyes with powder to prevent creasing and ensure it lasts throughout the day—makeup lovers know that’s a true flex. 

Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

Plus, the powder-free finish means I can easily touch up spots or dark circles on the go (though I haven't needed to thanks to the long-wear capability). I even recommend this product to my friends with acne-prone skin because it’s noncomedogenic i.e. less likely to clog your pores.

If that isn’t enough to celebrate, let me point out one last win: Saie launched with 25 concealer shades, and a helpful “Find your shade” photo gallery on the brand’s product page. When it comes to concealer, shade matching is everything, and they didn’t skimp on the options here. 

How I use it

Given the natural finish (read: not too dewy or too matte) this concealer is highly flexible. Below, a few of the different ways to use it in your routine: 

  • As your leading coverage: If you want to skip the foundation, you can certainly use this foundation as your sole coverage product. Rather than swiping it just under your eyes, you can apply a dot or two to the cheeks, chin, and forehead. The texture is so creamy that it blends with ease. 
  • As a spot-corrector: Some concealers are too runny to really conceal acne or dark spots, but this one is sturdy enough. If you want extra coverage, you can even let your first layer dry before applying another. 
  • As an under-eye brightener: Dark circles are no match for this concealer, and you don’t even need to pack it on. To address deep half-moons, I apply a dot of concealer to the inner corner and outer corner, then use my finger to blend. 
  • In combination with foundation: For full-coverage glam, use this concealer in conjunction with foundation. I like to work the foundation into my skin first, avoiding the places I know I’ll be applying concealer later on (the under eyes, spots, etc.). Then, with my fingers, I buff in the concealer and follow up with the rest of my makeup routine. 
  • To prime your lids: This concealer is just tacky enough to serve as an eyeshadow primer. Add a small dot to your lids, blend up to the brow, and then set with powder or a skin-like eyeshadow. From there on out, your look will blend seamlessly and last for hours. 

What the research says about Saie Slip Tint

Products like the Slip Tint Concealer aren’t the beginning of functional makeup by any means, but this concealer does raise the bar. And while my experience with this new concealer what overwhelmingly positive, I'm not the only one with this take.

Saie conducted clinical and consumer perception studies and found:

  • 100% of subjects had minimization of pore size at 2 and 4 weeks.
  • 100% of subjects had improvement in the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet at 2 and 4 weeks.
  • 97% agreed it did not settle or crease throughout the day, was crease-resistant, and did not crack or cling to patches on skin after application and/or throughout the day. 

The takeaway

Saie beauty’s new Slip Tint Concealer has been clinically tested to improve your skin health and has proven long-wear capabilities. If you’re seeking a new concealer, or just want to level up your makeup game with a skin-friendly pick, I’d suggest snagging this one before it sells out.

Saie

Slip Tint Concealer

$28
Saie Slip Tint Concealer

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Skin-Smoothing Serum Improves Texture, Fine Lines & Dullness In 2 Weeks
Beauty

This Skin-Smoothing Serum Improves Texture, Fine Lines & Dullness In 2 Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

New Research Shows That Daily Stress Ages Your Appearance & There's Only 1 Fix
Beauty

New Research Shows That Daily Stress Ages Your Appearance & There's Only 1 Fix

Alexandra Engler

Found: A 5-Step Hand Facial To Treat Crepey Skin & Dark Spots
Beauty

Found: A 5-Step Hand Facial To Treat Crepey Skin & Dark Spots

Jamie Schneider

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?
Beauty

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?

Alexandra Engler

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them
Home

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them

Carleigh Ferrante

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote
Beauty

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote

Jamie Schneider

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients
Beauty

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients

Hannah Frye

This Skin-Smoothing Serum Improves Texture, Fine Lines & Dullness In 2 Weeks
Beauty

This Skin-Smoothing Serum Improves Texture, Fine Lines & Dullness In 2 Weeks

Carleigh Ferrante

New Research Shows That Daily Stress Ages Your Appearance & There's Only 1 Fix
Beauty

New Research Shows That Daily Stress Ages Your Appearance & There's Only 1 Fix

Alexandra Engler

Found: A 5-Step Hand Facial To Treat Crepey Skin & Dark Spots
Beauty

Found: A 5-Step Hand Facial To Treat Crepey Skin & Dark Spots

Jamie Schneider

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?
Beauty

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?

Alexandra Engler

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them
Home

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them

Carleigh Ferrante

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote
Beauty

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote

Jamie Schneider

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients
Beauty

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.