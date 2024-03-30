Advertisement
This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)
As a beauty editor, I obsess over products that blend performance and function—and the Saie Beauty's new Slip Tint Concealer is the perfect example. Launched earlier this month, it doubles as a full-coverage concealer and fast-acting treatment to reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and crow's feet.
When I first glanced at the concealer's ingredients, they read closer to a serum than makeup: niacinamide, marshmallow root extract, and polyglutamic acid. Yet the crease-resistant formula promises to cover up every last discoloration and blemish.
Eager to know whether the concealer lived up to its claims, I spent three weeks testing the formula.
What's in Saie Slip Tint Concealer
First things first, it's important to point out that this formula is stacked with ingredients to support skin longevity.
Along with skin-brightening niacinamide and plumping polyglutamic acid, the formula boasts marshmallow root extract. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this unlikely addition helps protect the skin from oxidative stress.
Amla extract offers additional antioxidant support, while sunflower seed oil rounds out the formula to soothe and support your skin barrier. The final product is a complexion-boosting powerhouse that also happens to offer impeccable coverage to blur out dark sports, discoloration, blemishes, and more.
How I tested the new launch
To put the concealer to the test, I've paired it with a full face of makeup and used it à la carte. This was to ensure that I could determine whether the concealer truly blends into the skin, or if the formula simply sits on top of it like other concealers I've tried.
I was immediately impressed by the concealer's seamless finish. It doesn't look like you're wearing makeup with this creamy formula, even in bright light.
What's more, I don't have to set this concealer under my eyes with powder to prevent creasing and ensure it lasts throughout the day—makeup lovers know that’s a true flex.
Plus, the powder-free finish means I can easily touch up spots or dark circles on the go (though I haven't needed to thanks to the long-wear capability). I even recommend this product to my friends with acne-prone skin because it’s noncomedogenic i.e. less likely to clog your pores.
If that isn’t enough to celebrate, let me point out one last win: Saie launched with 25 concealer shades, and a helpful “Find your shade” photo gallery on the brand’s product page. When it comes to concealer, shade matching is everything, and they didn’t skimp on the options here.
How I use it
Given the natural finish (read: not too dewy or too matte) this concealer is highly flexible. Below, a few of the different ways to use it in your routine:
- As your leading coverage: If you want to skip the foundation, you can certainly use this foundation as your sole coverage product. Rather than swiping it just under your eyes, you can apply a dot or two to the cheeks, chin, and forehead. The texture is so creamy that it blends with ease.
- As a spot-corrector: Some concealers are too runny to really conceal acne or dark spots, but this one is sturdy enough. If you want extra coverage, you can even let your first layer dry before applying another.
- As an under-eye brightener: Dark circles are no match for this concealer, and you don’t even need to pack it on. To address deep half-moons, I apply a dot of concealer to the inner corner and outer corner, then use my finger to blend.
- In combination with foundation: For full-coverage glam, use this concealer in conjunction with foundation. I like to work the foundation into my skin first, avoiding the places I know I’ll be applying concealer later on (the under eyes, spots, etc.). Then, with my fingers, I buff in the concealer and follow up with the rest of my makeup routine.
- To prime your lids: This concealer is just tacky enough to serve as an eyeshadow primer. Add a small dot to your lids, blend up to the brow, and then set with powder or a skin-like eyeshadow. From there on out, your look will blend seamlessly and last for hours.
What the research says about Saie Slip Tint
Products like the Slip Tint Concealer aren’t the beginning of functional makeup by any means, but this concealer does raise the bar. And while my experience with this new concealer what overwhelmingly positive, I'm not the only one with this take.
Saie conducted clinical and consumer perception studies and found:
- 100% of subjects had minimization of pore size at 2 and 4 weeks.
- 100% of subjects had improvement in the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet at 2 and 4 weeks.
- 97% agreed it did not settle or crease throughout the day, was crease-resistant, and did not crack or cling to patches on skin after application and/or throughout the day.
The takeaway
Saie beauty’s new Slip Tint Concealer has been clinically tested to improve your skin health and has proven long-wear capabilities. If you’re seeking a new concealer, or just want to level up your makeup game with a skin-friendly pick, I’d suggest snagging this one before it sells out.
