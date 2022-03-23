These Shimmer Oils Were My Best Kept Secret — Now They're Yours Too
This is going to sound like a brag, but it’s a very common occurrence that people ask me what I’m using for my makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance, you name it. I’ll stroll into dinner and a friend will demand to know the air dry cream I used that day. Or I’ll meet someone for a Sunday walk where they’ll inquire about the face oil I’m currently donning. As a beauty writer, it’s a natural part of the gig that people are curious about what products I’m testing at any given moment. Not to mention, many of my friends are beauty fanatics themselves or work in the industry, so we like to swap secrets and product recommendations. So when I get asked about my beauty routine, it’s less of an outright compliment and more of an occupational hazard.
Well for the last several weeks, I’ve been testing out a face oil and highlighter hybrid that has garnered a lot of attention. And yesterday, it finally hit the market: Jones Road Beauty’s Shimmer Face Oils are my newest addition to the routine, and oh-my have they earned their spot.
Why I can’t stop raving about these new oil-highlighter hybrids.
This light, cushiony formula imparts the most magical light-catching shimmer and practically sinks into skin upon contact—with four skin-enhancing shades ranging from a struck-gold finish (aptly named Midas) to a sweet flushed pink (called Pink Opal). Personally, I’ve become partial to Cool Rose’s effect, as it gives the perfectly soft mauve appearance on me. But the quartet of hues can blend into any skin tone to play up any sort of glow—no matter if you want something a touch more bronze and regal, or if you’re looking for a slightly dewy aesthetic.
The light-as-a-serum texture is thanks to the blend of oils used as the base—notably jojoba oil. Jojoba is an expert-favorite oil as it’s structurally similar to your skin’s natural oils. This means it more seamlessly blends into the skin, which results in a more natural finish overall. But the botanical oil is also loaded with barrier-strengthening properties, so you’re building up your skin’s natural glow while wearing it. It also contains orange and grapefruit peel oil for free-radical fighting antioxidants and coconut oil for fatty acids and a moisture-boost. But what I love most about this blend is that it truly sinks into skin—there’s no greasy residue or tacky film that catches every stray hair. It’s just a silky thin layer of subtle shine.
And much like the other products from the no-makeup makeup brand, they’re oh-so-fun to play with. I wear the pink shades atop the apples of my cheeks—sometimes as a standalone blush, sometimes paired with another cream option—when I’m going all-in on a pink flush. Or I'll gently tap the gold number on my eyelids, cupid’s bow, and various other high points. Now that the weather is starting to warm up, I’ve slicked on the Bronze shade over my collarbone and cheekbones, providing a sun-kissed wash of color. I love a product where there are no rules, only fun.
Try these products
Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Pink Opal$34
Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Midas$34
Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Cool Rose$34
The takeaway.
For a few weeks now, these little shimmer numbers have been my secret to glowing, fresh-looking skin. Finally, they’ve hit the market—so I can share my new favorite with all of you. If you’re looking for a glow-enhancing highlighter that cares for your skin while wearing it, pick up a bottle—you and your skin will be happy you did.