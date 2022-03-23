 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
These Shimmer Oils Were My Best Kept Secret — Now They're Yours Too

These Shimmer Oils Were My Best Kept Secret — Now They're Yours Too

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
These Shimmer Oils Were My Best Kept Secret — Now They're Yours Too

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 23, 2022 — 10:31 AM

This is going to sound like a brag, but it’s a very common occurrence that people ask me what I’m using for my makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrance, you name it. I’ll stroll into dinner and a friend will demand to know the air dry cream I used that day. Or I’ll meet someone for a Sunday walk where they’ll inquire about the face oil I’m currently donning. As a beauty writer, it’s a natural part of the gig that people are curious about what products I’m testing at any given moment. Not to mention, many of my friends are beauty fanatics themselves or work in the industry, so we like to swap secrets and product recommendations. So when I get asked about my beauty routine, it’s less of an outright compliment and more of an occupational hazard.    

Well for the last several weeks, I’ve been testing out a face oil and highlighter hybrid that has garnered a lot of attention. And yesterday, it finally hit the market: Jones Road Beauty’s Shimmer Face Oils are my newest addition to the routine, and oh-my have they earned their spot.

Why I can’t stop raving about these new oil-highlighter hybrids. 

This light, cushiony formula imparts the most magical light-catching shimmer and practically sinks into skin upon contact—with four skin-enhancing shades ranging from a struck-gold finish (aptly named Midas) to a sweet flushed pink (called Pink Opal). Personally, I’ve become partial to Cool Rose’s effect, as it gives the perfectly soft mauve appearance on me. But the quartet of hues can blend into any skin tone to play up any sort of glow—no matter if you want something a touch more bronze and regal, or if you’re looking for a slightly dewy aesthetic.

The light-as-a-serum texture is thanks to the blend of oils used as the base—notably jojoba oil. Jojoba is an expert-favorite oil as it’s structurally similar to your skin’s natural oils. This means it more seamlessly blends into the skin, which results in a more natural finish overall. But the botanical oil is also loaded with barrier-strengthening properties, so you’re building up your skin’s natural glow while wearing it. It also contains orange and grapefruit peel oil for free-radical fighting antioxidants and coconut oil for fatty acids and a moisture-boost. But what I love most about this blend is that it truly sinks into skin—there’s no greasy residue or tacky film that catches every stray hair. It’s just a silky thin layer of subtle shine. 

And much like the other products from the no-makeup makeup brand, they’re oh-so-fun to play with. I wear the pink shades atop the apples of my cheeks—sometimes as a standalone blush, sometimes paired with another cream option—when I’m going all-in on a pink flush. Or I'll gently tap the gold number on my eyelids, cupid’s bow, and various other high points. Now that the weather is starting to warm up, I’ve slicked on the Bronze shade over my collarbone and cheekbones, providing a sun-kissed wash of color. I love a product where there are no rules, only fun. 

Try these products

Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Pink Opal

Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Pink Opal

$34
Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Midas

Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Midas

$34
Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Cool Rose

Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil In Cool Rose

$34
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

For a few weeks now, these little shimmer numbers have been my secret to glowing, fresh-looking skin. Finally, they’ve hit the market—so I can share my new favorite with all of you. If you’re looking for a glow-enhancing highlighter that cares for your skin while wearing it, pick up a bottle—you and your skin will be happy you did. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Is The Key To Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles + How To Do It

Hannah Frye
This Is The Key To Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles + How To Do It
Beauty

I Tried A Skin Serum Duo That's Tailored To Your Circadian Rhythm

Alexandra Engler
I Tried A Skin Serum Duo That's Tailored To Your Circadian Rhythm
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Spirituality

Why An Intuitive Says This Is The Perfect Week For Inner Child Healing

Natasha Levinger
Why An Intuitive Says This Is The Perfect Week For Inner Child Healing
Mental Health

11 Foods That Boost Happiness + 9 "Sad" Foods To Avoid, From A Neuroscientist

Daniel Amen, M.D.
11 Foods That Boost Happiness + 9 "Sad" Foods To Avoid, From A Neuroscientist
Beauty

Curious About Full-Body Gua Sha? Make Sure You Know These 3 Expert Tips

Hannah Frye
Curious About Full-Body Gua Sha? Make Sure You Know These 3 Expert Tips
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

Want A Relationship, But Don't Experience Crushes? You Might Be Cupioromantic

Stephanie Barnes
Want A Relationship, But Don't Experience Crushes? You Might Be Cupioromantic
Personal Growth

Only 3% Of The Population Has This Rare, Ultra-Social Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 3% Of The Population Has This Rare, Ultra-Social Personality Type — Do You?
Integrative Health

Health Coaches Are Needed Now More Than Ever — Here's Why

Abby Moore
Health Coaches Are Needed Now More Than Ever — Here's Why
Routines

Want To Take The Healthiest Walk? Don't Make These 3 Common Mistakes

Jason Wachob
Want To Take The Healthiest Walk? Don't Make These 3 Common Mistakes
Spirituality

What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Ladybugs Everywhere You Go

Sarah Regan
What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Ladybugs Everywhere You Go
Recipes

I'm A Longevity Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast

Kristine Thomason
I'm A Longevity Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beauty-editor-reviews-jones-road-shimmer-oils

Your article and new folder have been saved!