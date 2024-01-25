Skip to Content
Beauty

How I Make My Skin Looked Airbrushed Without Foundation

Hannah Frye
January 25, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
U Beauty Super Tinted Hydrator Review
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative
January 25, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Whether I'm pulling together a daily fresh face or crafting a sophisticated look for an event, foundation has been the backbone of my makeup collection for as long as I can remember. 

And while I've tested my fair share of tinted sunscreens and BB creams, I always come back to foundation. I've found other formulas simply can't live up to the performance of foundation (or deliver that same long-lasting finish).

Given my love of the category, I'm shocked to announce that I haven't touched foundation in almost a month—and it's all thanks to the U Beauty SUPER Tinted Hydrator. The unique formula combines a light tint with a hydrating base that delivers second-skin results, and the end result surpasses every other that I've tried.

Why I adore The SUPER Tinted Hydrator

The formula inside the lovely SUPER Tinted Hydrator is based on another cult favorite from the brand, The SUPER Hydrator—a luxe, long-lasting moisturizer. The twist? This one has a flexible, self-adjusting tint that elevates your complexion without looking like makeup.

Upon application, this product melts into the skin with ease. Unlike a traditional foundation, I’m never left with streaks, clumps, or uneven texture. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. 

This moisturizer smoothes my skin underneath, defying the odds of stubborn bumps that foundation often accentuates. 

ubeauty super tinted hydrator before & after
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative

But the part I find most appealing is the noticeable brightening power found in the bottle. As you can see in my photos above, one layer of this product seems to bring my complexion to life, adding radiance and diminishing dullness in just one step.

Even as the clock strikes 6:00 p.m., my skin still feels hydrated, and the tint hasn’t faded away or sunk too deep that it disappears. The long-lasting capabilities shocked me upon initial trial, given most “invisible” products hold up to their name after just a few hours.

So here I am, left with a single complexion product that takes the place of my BB cream, daily foundation, and tinted moisturizer (and yes, I used to rotate between all three). So while it is on the pricey end, I believe the flexibility makes it worthwhile. 

What’s more, the subscription price cuts $27 off the tag—a significant difference for those who favor a streamlined routine.

U Beauty SUPER Tinted Hydrator Review
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative

What’s inside?

Now what’s inside this formula is equally impressive as the airbrushed finish. The list of skin-boosting ingredients is lengthy, which is only right given the high price point. 

Below, a glimpse inside the star-studded list and how these ingredients contribute to optimized skin health and longevity.

  • Purified oat extract: Soothes irritation and lowers inflammation
  • Peptides: Supports collagen production, strengthens the skin barrier, eases fine lines
  • Avocado oil: Deeply nourishes the skin and leaves a dewy finish
  • Shea butter: Hydrates and repairs, smoothing uneven texture and bumps
  • Pure mineral pigments: Adds light, functional coverage
  • Organic Argan oil: Boosts moisture in the skin and provides antioxidant vitamin E
  • Grapeseed oil: Softens skin, aids in sun damage protection

How to use it

Good news: U Beauty SUPER Tinted Hydrator is so versatile and user-friendly that you don't really need special instructions to nail a glowy finish with it. The formula acts as both your moisturizer and foundation, so you simply apply a layer to clean skin and go about your makeup routine.

As someone with dry skin, I prefer to apply the hydrator on top of my SPF (so I have an added layer of moisture). Those with oily or combination skin can always skip this step. Once applied and dried, the product will adapt to fit your skin—which explains the limited shade range.

U Beauty SUPER Tinted Hydrator Review
Image by Hannah Frye / mbg creative

While some complexion products come in up to 40 shades, the U Beauty SUPER Tinted Hydrator only has 11. While that might be cause for concern in some cases, the adaptable skin tint ensures each shade actually accounts for two to three skin tones.

It's a win-win in the long run. When I eventually get a little bronzed this summer, I won't have to purchase a brand new bottle.

And while I personally love the glowing, natural-looking finish given by the hydrator, I've found that a second later adds more coverage for a fuller glam. Just be sure to let the first layer fully dry down first, which takes about 30 seconds.

The takeaway

As a previous foundation addict, I can tell you that the U Beauty SUPER Tinted Hydrator is a tinted moisturizer that meets the mark on natural coverage. Beyond that, it delivers nourishment and antioxidant protection. Given the buildable coverage and uniquely dewy finish, it’s one complexion product worth subscribing to.

