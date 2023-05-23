Today’s Clean Beauty School episode is a can’t miss, because I’m answering listener questions with my guest co-host, mindbodygreen's Jamie Schneider. We’ve received so many great questions from our mindbodygreen beauty community, and now it’s time to dive into them.

In the episode we go over: can you actually grow back brows (and in the interim how can you make them look fuller in time for a big event), what LED therapy can do for dark spots, how to best wash your face, how to deal when your hair texture unexpectedly changes, and easy, simple ways to firm skin.