can you actually grow back brows (and in the interim how can you make them look fuller in time for a big event), what LED therapy can do for dark spots, how to best wash your face, how to deal when your hair texture unexpectedly changes, and easy, simple ways to firm skin.
SPF
Sun damage is the number one cause of premature aging—UV radiation breaks down collagen and elastin in the skin, resulting in less firm skin overtime. So protecting yourself from this damage is one of the most important things you can do.
“You can get the best retinol on the market, but if you are not protecting your skin, all of that work is just going to get thrown out the window,” says Schneider. “I would recommend investing in a good SPF and wearing it daily.”
Vitamin C
There’s no upper limit to the amount of antioxidant protection you can give your skin. Load your skin care routine with antioxidants! And as I explain in the episode there’s so many antioxidants you can look for—from vitamin E and C to niacinamide and astaxanthin—which all have their unique strengths and benefits.
Vitamin C in particular is important for sagging skin, as the antioxidant plays a vital role in the collagen synthesis process. As a reminder, collagen and elastin are the proteins that keep skin firm in the first place. So if loss of firmness is a concern, there’s no better antioxidant to start with than vitamin C.
Professional treatments
Between lasers, LED lights, microcurrent, ultrasound technology, and peels, there are so many professional treatments that can address sagging.
“Anytime someone asks me what are the best products to splurge on, I always say splurge on the services because you can honestly get really good products at budget prices these days. Whereas, I would personally recommend spending money on a really good service or treatment,” she says. “It’s such a great investment for skin health.”
