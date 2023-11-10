I've Tried A Lot Of CBD, But I Keep Coming Back To This One (+ It's 50% Off)
I was first introduced to Beam through an Instagram ad about five years ago—but what really drew me in was the company’s focus on recovery. When I learned CBD was being used by athletes to help with inflammatory pathways, resilience, and performance, my interest was officially piqued.*
In fact, Beam’s The One tincture was the first CBD product I ever tried. And while I’ve tested dozens of brands since, I can’t stop coming back to Beam.
My one qualm? With higher quality comes higher price, so Beam's products are on the more expensive side.
That's why I wait all year for the brand's Black Friday sale—and this year it's started early, with a whopping 50% off my go-to CBD oil.
What I love about Beam
Beam focuses on broad-spectrum CBD products, which retains the many beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant but removes any traces of THC. The brand also opts for nano hemp, with smaller particles for better absorption.
I have to say, I felt the impact of this hemp extract CBD the very first time I tested it. I tried one serving of Beam’s CBD on the morning of a big meeting at work, and I was shocked by how at-ease I felt throughout the day.*
I soon grew accustomed to this sense of calm; it's not that I was a moody person before, but I swear Beam's CBD oil helped me feel less bothered by little stresses during the work day.*
From a training perspective, I realized I was bouncing back much faster after tough workouts and long runs.* The impact was so significant that I even decided to take a dropper of Beam before running the New York City marathon—and I shaved nearly 10 minutes off my personal record.
All that considered, it was no surprise to me when professional athletes like Danica Patrick, Brooke Wells, Billy Horschel, and Colleen Quigley started using Beam's products for better sleep, recovery, and performance.* Some have even chosen to invest in the brand.
How I use Beam's CBD oil
Personally, I prefer to consume CBD during the daytime for better focus and at night to help with sleep.*
Beam's CBD oil comes in four strengths (500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2000mg) and two flavors (natural and peppermint). I loved that the dropper has labeled measurements, making it incredibly easy to find the right dose.
Initially, I opted for the 500mg peppermint oil, using it the way most brands advise: taking a single serving under my tongue and holding it there for about 30 seconds before swallowing. As I grew more comfortable including CBD in my routine, I upped my strength to 1500mg.
Now, I'll often put the CBD oil directly in my morning coffee or matcha. I love the minty flavor it adds, turning my decaf lattes into a better-for-you seasonal beverage (which, by the way, Beam also offers).
The brand's best-selling dream powder is like a healthier hot chocolate with incredible sleep-supporting benefits.* The dream powder is also 50% off for Black Friday—and, since my boyfriend drinks it nightly, I'll absolutely be stocking up.
I also started applying Beam's CBD salve to achy muscles for an immediate soothing relief.* However, The One CBD oil continues to be my tried and true.
The takeaway
Each of Beam’s products has its own benefits, with one thing in common: They all fit seamlessly into your day to help you feel and perform at your best. After trying a lot of great CBD oils over the past five years, I haven’t found another tincture that compares. And as someone who stocks up regularly, I can promise this 50% markdown is the brand's best sale I've seen all year.
