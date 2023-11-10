I was first introduced to Beam through an Instagram ad about five years ago—but what really drew me in was the company’s focus on recovery. When I learned CBD was being used by athletes to help with inflammatory pathways, resilience, and performance, my interest was officially piqued.*

In fact, Beam’s The One tincture was the first CBD product I ever tried. And while I’ve tested dozens of brands since, I can’t stop coming back to Beam.

My one qualm? With higher quality comes higher price, so Beam's products are on the more expensive side.

That's why I wait all year for the brand's Black Friday sale—and this year it's started early, with a whopping 50% off my go-to CBD oil.