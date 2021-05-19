Baobab oil comes from the fruit of the baobab tree, an enormous tree that grows in parts of Africa. The fruit itself contains some of the highest levels of antioxidants out there—making it something of a super, superfruit. Extracts from the tree have been used for its medicinal and beautifying properties for centuries—it’s even been dubbed “the treat of life” and “the pharmacy tree” thanks to all that it is used for.

“I love botanicals and oils that are anti-inflammatory and can reduce oxidative stress,” says Cochran Gathers. “And baobab oil has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”

So let’s quickly break down the nutrient profile, yes? Baobab is high in vitamin E, C, B, and several fatty acids including linoleic acid, oleic acid, and palmitic acid. Vitamin E provides a host of hair healthy benefits, including improving hair shaft health, balancing your scalps natural sebum production, and (most notably for hair growth) stimulates your scalp circulation. The fatty acids provide ample hydration and conditioning. And the additional vitamins help protect it from free radicals and stress, both of which can lead to hair aging, graying, and loss.

“It's really important that we look at the ingredients in our products—and that we are looking for things that will nurture the scalp,” she says. “That's not to say that you can't use a hair gel or you can't use a hair spray, but at the same time also make sure that you're doing things that are nurturing or nourishing for your scalp too.” Couldn’t agree more.