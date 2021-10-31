This leads me to my latest concoction: a banana collagen breakfast muffin. Filling, fluffy, and sweet, the pastry is the coziest fall breakfast—the cinnamon and maple syrup make your whole kitchen smell like autumn. Of course, it features mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+, which gives the muffin its skin-supporting power.* (As a reminder, clinical studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture, and they also provide many of the amino acids needed for hair growth.*)

I’m no professional recipe developer, so I’ll be honest: I combined ingredients I thought would pair well together and prayed for the best (I mean, who doesn’t love a banana-maple-cinnamon blend?). And, well, I’d call this project a success—maybe you will, too.