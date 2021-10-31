You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast
I’d generally consider myself a no-fuss breakfast kind of girl—a nourishing smoothie is about as complicated as I go when it comes to recipes. But when inspiration strikes, I do pull out all the stops to test some yummy morning goodies.
This leads me to my latest concoction: a banana collagen breakfast muffin. Filling, fluffy, and sweet, the pastry is the coziest fall breakfast—the cinnamon and maple syrup make your whole kitchen smell like autumn. Of course, it features mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+, which gives the muffin its skin-supporting power.* (As a reminder, clinical studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture, and they also provide many of the amino acids needed for hair growth.*)
I’m no professional recipe developer, so I’ll be honest: I combined ingredients I thought would pair well together and prayed for the best (I mean, who doesn’t love a banana-maple-cinnamon blend?). And, well, I’d call this project a success—maybe you will, too.
A banana collagen breakfast muffin for one.
You could totally add yummy toppings, like chopped apples or chocolate chips, to make the recipe even more decadent; you could also always double or triple the recipe to make more than one large muffin—but these are the ingredients I used for my morning pastry.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 egg
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 cup oat milk (or any milk of your choice)
- Dash of cinnamon, plus more for topping
Directions:
- Pour all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
- Brush a large, oven-safe ramekin with cooking oil (you can also use multiple muffin tins).
- Pour mixture into ramekin and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Bake at 350 degrees for around 40 minutes, or until golden brown. (If you stick a knife or toothpick into the middle of the ramekin and it comes out clean, it’s ready.)
- Plate and enjoy!
The takeaway.
Breakfast pastries are super versatile—you can easily get creative and make them your own. You simply must try this banana-cinnamon-maple concoction: This editor practically scarfed it down while sipping her coffee.
