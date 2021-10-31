 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast 

You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

October 31, 2021 — 11:13 AM

I’d generally consider myself a no-fuss breakfast kind of girl—a nourishing smoothie is about as complicated as I go when it comes to recipes. But when inspiration strikes, I do pull out all the stops to test some yummy morning goodies. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

This leads me to my latest concoction: a banana collagen breakfast muffin. Filling, fluffy, and sweet, the pastry is the coziest fall breakfast—the cinnamon and maple syrup make your whole kitchen smell like autumn. Of course, it features mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+, which gives the muffin its skin-supporting power.* (As a reminder, clinical studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture, and they also provide many of the amino acids needed for hair growth.*) 

I’m no professional recipe developer, so I’ll be honest: I combined ingredients I thought would pair well together and prayed for the best (I mean, who doesn’t love a banana-maple-cinnamon blend?). And, well, I’d call this project a success—maybe you will, too. 

Advertisement

A banana collagen breakfast muffin for one. 

You could totally add yummy toppings, like chopped apples or chocolate chips, to make the recipe even more decadent; you could also always double or triple the recipe to make more than one large muffin—but these are the ingredients I used for my morning pastry. 

Ingredients:

Advertisement

Directions:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth. 
  2. Brush a large, oven-safe ramekin with cooking oil (you can also use multiple muffin tins).
  3. Pour mixture into ramekin and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for around 40 minutes, or until golden brown. (If you stick a knife or toothpick into the middle of the ramekin and it comes out clean, it’s ready.)
  5. Plate and enjoy!

The takeaway. 

Breakfast pastries are super versatile—you can easily get creative and make them your own. You simply must try this banana-cinnamon-maple concoction: This editor practically scarfed it down while sipping her coffee. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Stop Tossing Your Garlic & Onion Skins: 10 Health-Supporting Ways To Use Them

Lindsay Boyers
Stop Tossing Your Garlic & Onion Skins: 10 Health-Supporting Ways To Use Them
Functional Food

Pecans vs. Walnuts: Which One Is Superior For Blood Sugar Management?

Marissa Miller
Pecans vs. Walnuts: Which One Is Superior For Blood Sugar Management?
Integrative Health

3 Tricks For Minimizing A Blood Sugar Spike After Eating Halloween Candy

Jamie Schneider
3 Tricks For Minimizing A Blood Sugar Spike After Eating Halloween Candy
Routines

Hips Begging For Relief? The One Yoga Pose You Need To Loosen Them Up

Sarah Regan
Hips Begging For Relief? The One Yoga Pose You Need To Loosen Them Up
Love

This Is What Prevents Couples From Successfully Resolving Arguments

Kathryn Ford, M.D.
This Is What Prevents Couples From Successfully Resolving Arguments
Spirituality

How A Professional Intuitive Preps Her Home For Halloween

Catharine Allan
How A Professional Intuitive Preps Her Home For Halloween
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell

Andrea Jordan
Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell
Spirituality

Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween

Sarah Regan
Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween
Beauty

The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*
Spirituality

This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say
Love

Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means

Julie Nguyen
Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means
Integrative Health

11 Science-Backed Solutions To Help You Stop Coughing ASAP (Nope, Not Syrup)

Korin Miller
11 Science-Backed Solutions To Help You Stop Coughing ASAP (Nope, Not Syrup)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/banana-maple-collagen-breakfast-muffin
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!