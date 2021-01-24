An Extra Fruity, Gluten-Free Update On Classic Banana Bread
If there was one ultimate baking trend for 2020, it'd have to be banana bread. Sure, sourdough had its fans, but the simplicity of banana bread took hold in a way that something more complex never could. Since it's been by our sides through months of lockdown, our go-to banana bread recipe is looking a little...tired.
Enter this fruity, gluten-free update. While mix-ins like nuts, seeds, or chocolate (and even a bit of collagen powder) are additions we've gotten to know quite well, adding other fruits to the mix isn't as common. But it totally should be: adding bonus, nutrient-packed produce can totally change the vibe of this breakfast bake. This particular recipe adds antioxidant-rich blueberries to the mix, creating a fresher and more colorful loaf.
Banana-Blueberry Breakfast Bread
Makes 6-8 slices
Ingredients
- 2 medium overripe bananas, mashed
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 3 tablespoon coconut oil, melted and cooled
- 3 tablespoon honey or pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 2 cups almond flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup fresh blueberries, divided
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the bananas, eggs, oil, honey, and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gently fold in ½ cup of the blueberries.
- Transfer the batter into the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of blueberries on top. Bake the bread for 45 to 60 minutes, or until it is golden brown and firm in the center.
- Allow the bread to cool, then slice it and serve. Store the remaining bread bread, covered with a paper towel, at room temperature for up to 2 days. If you do not eat the bread within that time, keep it in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 4 to 5 days.
Note: To make this recipe as muffins, scoop the batter into a lined 12-well muffin pan, then sprinkle the remaining ½ cup of blueberries on top. Bake the muffins at 350°F for 25 minutes, or until they are firm.
