If there was one ultimate baking trend for 2020, it'd have to be banana bread. Sure, sourdough had its fans, but the simplicity of banana bread took hold in a way that something more complex never could. Since it's been by our sides through months of lockdown, our go-to banana bread recipe is looking a little...tired.

Enter this fruity, gluten-free update. While mix-ins like nuts, seeds, or chocolate (and even a bit of collagen powder) are additions we've gotten to know quite well, adding other fruits to the mix isn't as common. But it totally should be: adding bonus, nutrient-packed produce can totally change the vibe of this breakfast bake. This particular recipe adds antioxidant-rich blueberries to the mix, creating a fresher and more colorful loaf.