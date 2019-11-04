mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Avocados from Chile
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

Baked Stuffed Avocados Are Our Favorite Way To Upcycle Those Thanksgiving Dinner Leftovers

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.

Image by Hannah Schwob / mbg Creative

November 4, 2019

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and your fridge and pantry are probably as stuffed as you are (at least we hope!). What to make with all the extra herbs, leftover sweet potatoes, and Turkey Day dinner garnishes? Three words: Baked. Stuffed. Avocados.

This recipe—perfect for brunch the next morning if you're hosting family or friends—is super easy and versatile. You can essentially stuff anything you have on hand into these avocados (with California's avo season over, our go-to's are always Avocados from Chile). Make your stuffed avos vegan, keto, gluten-free, or dairy-free—either way, we promise it'll hit the spot no matter what. 

Baked Stuffed Avocados

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 ripe Avocados from Chile
  • ½ cup shredded turkey
  • ¼ cup grain of choice (we used barley)
  • ¼ cup roasted sweet potatoes, diced ¼ inch
  • ¼ cup parsley, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. each flaxseeds, chopped walnuts, pumpkin seeds  
  • 2 Tbsp. dried cranberries 
  •  Olive oil
  •  Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut avocados in half and remove the pits; season with salt and pepper and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, add all the remaining ingredients except for the olive oil, and toss to mix. Fill the avocados with the mixture. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 15 minutes. (Optional: Sprinkle grated parm on top before baking!)

Recipe by Tyna Hoang.

Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/baked-stuffed-avocados-are-our-favorite-way-to-upcycle-those-thanksgiving-dinner-leftovers

Your article and new folder have been saved!