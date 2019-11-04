Baked Stuffed Avocados Are Our Favorite Way To Upcycle Those Thanksgiving Dinner Leftovers

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and your fridge and pantry are probably as stuffed as you are (at least we hope!). What to make with all the extra herbs, leftover sweet potatoes, and Turkey Day dinner garnishes? Three words: Baked. Stuffed. Avocados.

This recipe—perfect for brunch the next morning if you're hosting family or friends—is super easy and versatile. You can essentially stuff anything you have on hand into these avocados (with California's avo season over, our go-to's are always Avocados from Chile). Make your stuffed avos vegan, keto, gluten-free, or dairy-free—either way, we promise it'll hit the spot no matter what.