According to Ayurveda, the ancient science of health and healing from India, food affects our body with reverence when it is consumed with reverence. In other words, meals can be considered sacred rituals. The food being eaten, the fire (heat source) on which it was cooked, the fire inside our belly that will digest it further, and the soul that experiences the joy of partaking in the delicious food are all considered divine.

Born into a spiritual family in India who has been imparting this wisdom over several generations, I, too, embrace a reverential attitude toward my meals.

Over the years, I have noticed many benefits of eating this way: Making meals sacred can help prevent mindless consumption of food, excessive dieting, and even food waste. Regardless of your religious beliefs, you, too, can make mealtimes sacred using the following Ayurvedic food rules: