Astaxanthin Is Known As A Beauty Supplement — Does It Have Brain-Boosting Properties Too?
For those deep in the longevity optimization space, a certain antioxidant has likely earned your attention lately: Astaxanthin. The antioxidant—found in salmon, some kinds of algae, and other marine life—has been crowned "King of the Carotenoids” by folks in the know.
That's because astaxanthin is five times more potent than beta-carotene and an astounding 6,000 times more potent than vitamin C for its antioxidant abilities. Plus, unlike its carotenoid counterparts, astaxanthin does not act as a "pro-oxidant" at high concentrations.
The antioxidant has been a buzzy ingredient in skin care spaces for a while now—you’ll find it in everything from serums to supplements—but thanks to new research showing it has rejuvenation benefits far beyond the skin, it’s become known as a top longevity antioxidant too.
The beauty-brain connection
This includes a new study that found it has brain boosting effects too. Here’s what the research has to say.
A new study finds astaxanthin has neuroprotective properties
Previous research has linked some brain health benefits to astaxanthin. For example, one study found it’s shown to enhance attention, memory, and information processing1 in older adults.
But a new review2 published in Frontiers of Pharmacology sheds light on its profound neuroprotective properties—meaning it can protect the brain from age-related damage in the first place.
The review looked at astaxanthin’s role in regulating neuroinflammation. Neuroinflammation is a natural process that happens in the brain (just like inflammation naturally happens in the body). But problems occur when this inflammation is prolonged or becomes chronic—problems like memory loss, slower cognitive performance, and age-related degenerative conditions.
The researchers of the study note “the mourning evidence” showing that astaxanthin has neuroprotective benefits but also note that little is known about the mechanism behind this action.
What they concluded was that astaxanthin modulates neuroinflammation by alleviating oxidative stress, reducing the production of neuroinflammatory factors, inhibiting peripheral inflammation, and maintaining the integrity of the blood-brain barrier.
Given astaxanthin’s powerful antioxidant capacity (remember how it’s far more potent than other antioxidants like beta carotene or vitamin C?), it has a superpowered ability to scavenge for free radicals. But beyond that, it can also trigger your body’s natural anti-inflammatory pathways, helping your body manage inflammation on its own. And finally, it also suppresses certain inflammatory pathways as well.
So what does this mean for you? Consuming astaxanthin (either by diet or supplements) can help your brain better manage potentially damaging inflammation. This will help protect you from long-term issues and potentially even age-related neurological conditions, such as dementia.
Consuming astaxanthin: The best way to get enough of this longevity supplement
The most common food astaxanthin is found in is salmon. And certainly, salmon is a solid dietary choice, as it has many other benefits and nutrients.
But in terms of astaxanthin, it may not be cutting it. According to a report by the European Food Safety Authority, the amount of astaxanthin in salmon varies pretty dramatically. From their findings, farm-raised salmon and fish of all varieties had lower levels of antioxidants than wild-caught. Additionally, the type of fish matters, too—with sockeye salmon containing the most and arctic char, rainbow trout, and Atlantic salmon toward the bottom.
But let's take king salmon for an example, which falls about in the middle with 0.54 milligrams of astaxanthin per 100-gram filet of salmon flesh. If you wanted to consume 6 milligrams of astaxanthin, you'd have to consume about 11 100-gram (3.5-oz.) salmon filets daily. Not only is that, well, a lot of potentially pricey fish, but it also exceeds the recommended daily amount, according to the FDA3.
Thus, supplementation may be the easiest route. Look for a supplement that sources their astaxanthin from algae (it’s where marine life consumes it as well), for a vegan and natural source of the antioxidant.
The takeaway
Astaxanthin may have made a splash as a healthy skin ingredient, but it’s really gaining attraction for it’s longevity perks as well. One recent study found it can help protect against neuroinflammation, thereby helping support brain health with age.