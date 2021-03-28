This year I went 10 months without a trim. Obviously, to someone who forgoes salon visits more regularly, this number may seem paltry. But for me? A personal record. By the time I did make my way into an appointment—my stylist encouraged (read: practically demanded) I take off a good five inches. Yes, my split ends and damage had gotten that bad.

In the weeks and months leading up to my trim, I was pulling out all the stops to try and hide the carnage. I was drenching my ends in conditioner and hair masks to add a dose of hydration. Ii was reaching for styling creams to help my the bottom half of my hair manageable. I was pulling it into up-dos when I just couldn’t figure out how to make my strands look healthy. I don’t think I’m alone—the strangeness of this year means many have skipped regular appointments, hair included. And this has led to split ends.

Now, when people ask me about split ends—I’m upfront and honest. As basically any professional will tell you: You cannot fix them, you must snip them off. “Split ends are absolutely not repairable. Another downside to split ends? If they're not removed, the strand will split even farther, faster and unevenly as the hair grows,” says hairstylist Josh Rosebrook about damaged hair.

However, if you are desperate between appointments, you can help the appearance (mask them, if you will). And this is where oils can come to play. So what’s the best option out there? Turns out, it’s the delightful argan oil.