Are You Working Out In The Cold? Then You Need These 5 Brrr-illiant Recovery Tips

If we want to take our goals across the finish line, we have to spend time training and pushing ourselves. But recovery is how we meet that finish line feeling good, in our most balanced state of health. To deepen our understanding of recovery, we asked NASM-Certified Personal Trainer Jason Williams for his take. “Recovery is crucial to be able to perform at optimum level,” he said. “Recovery helps with muscle soreness, inflammation, sleep, stress levels, immune system, and more.”

And while recovery is important 365 days a year—it actually requires a little extra attention when the clouds roll in and the thermometer drops. Just like your workout gear may need a little winterizing with the help of UA RUSH ColdGear, perhaps it’s time to outfit your winter recovery routine with these five tips: