Wearing a weighted vest during warm-ups, not the entire run, may give runners a performance boost. In one study3 , participants did a short warm-up that included 10-second “strides” while wearing a vest equal to 20% of their body weight. After removing the vest, they ran faster, used less energy, and had better running economy compared to a normal warm-up. Researchers think this happens because the extra load temporarily increases leg stiffness (in a good way), which makes running feel lighter and more efficient once the weight is gone.