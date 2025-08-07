So Swift recommends ditching perfection with a simple tip. "Aim at the lashes, not at the skin," she says. You see, even though the liner may be pointed down toward the lashes, most of the pigment will wind up right along the lash line, with zero gaps of skin. The famed makeup artist demonstrates it herself, using her Straight Line Eye Kohl Pencil to create an effortless flick—if your line does end up a bit wobbly, the sponge tip makes it easy to blend and smudge the soft kohl (you'll just end up with more of a smoky eyeliner).