"The easiest way to fix overapplication is to take a clean brush with nothing on it and then blend out!" says celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin. Grab a clean, fluffy brush and swirl it over the skin—this technique not only diffuses the color but can also lift some of the pigment onto the bristles themselves. Perhaps this goes without saying, but make sure your brush is clean and unused, lest you transfer even more makeup onto your skin.