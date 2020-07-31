mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Vitamix
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

How To Shop For Appliances That Are Better For You And The Planet

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
How To Shop For Appliances That Are Better For You And The Planet

Image by mbg Creative / Vitamix

July 31, 2020 — 7:00 AM

Making a commitment to reducing your waste doesn’t mean a total upheaval to your daily life. Whether it’s turning the lights out when you leave the room, spending less time in the shower, *actually* remembering to bring that reusable tote, the most effective way to form happy-planet habits is to start small. And we think the kitchen—a small space with major impact—is the best place to start.

Shop this story:

<p>Stainless Steel Container</p>

Stainless Steel Container

Stainless Steel Container

$199.95
<p>FoodCycler® FC-50</p>

FoodCycler® FC-50

FoodCycler® FC-50

$399.95

You don’t need a transformation to be more eco-conscious.

Major disruptions to your lifestyle can be overwhelming—especially right now—and we're not always so good at sticking to them. So before you think that making your kitchen more sustainable means getting rid of everything that requires an electric current, think again. In fact, it may require upgrades to what you already have. 

One simple way to do this is to make sure your appliances are built to last. Sure, bargain deals have their place (see: that thrift shop t-shirt you’ve had since high school), but the kitchen is one place where making an investment is worth it. One brand that continues to exemplify this “dependable over disposable” mindset is Vitamix. More recently, they launched a stainless steel alternative to their classic BPA-free containers. We got our hands on one and we have to say, this thing is essentially an odor-resistant space shuttle that also makes killer gazpacho. For all the kitchen gadgets you have to replace after a few months (whether due to wear and tear or a smell that won’t go away), this easy-to-clean countertop essential will last you longer than that cast iron skillet you inherited from your grandma.

How To Shop For Appliances That Are Better For You And The Planet

Image by mbg Creative / Vitamix

Advertisement

Adopt a “less is more” mentality.

Perhaps the most important factor in manifesting the eco-friendly kitchen of your dreams is to optimize every inch of it for efficiency (just ask anyone who’s ever lived in a crammed city apartment). Take the omelet maker, for example: Does it do the job? Yes. But so does a regular old frying pan, which serves many other purposes while taking up the same amount of room on your counter.

This logic can be easily applied to, well, just about every other tool, gizmo, and gadget in your kitchen. Single use items—be it a waffle maker, pizza scissors, or a (ugh) “avocado slicer”—do little beyond taking up space (physically and mentally). Beyond the real estate they occupy on the counter, they could also be using up unnecessary energy (here’s how to combat that throughout the home).

Our advice? Stick to the basics (plot twist: Your grandma’s legendary lasagna recipe was made using nothing but a chef’s knife and an oven). So, much in the way that you wouldn’t eat any ingredients your grandma couldn’t pronounce, maybe it’s time to ditch any appliances she wouldn’t know how to use. 

How To Shop For Appliances That Are Better For You And The Planet

Image by mbg Creative / Vitamix

Make the most of your waste.

We waste a lot of the food we buy—nearly 1/3 of it, according to one study. But before you get discouraged, know that there are plenty of small steps you can take to drastically reduce your own waste (and up your kitchen’s sustainability factor in the process).

Planning your grocery trips and getting creative with excess ingredients are both places to start, but we at mbg have long been huge advocates of the power of composting. While traditional composting has always been a tried-and-true method, modern appliances like the Vitamix FoodCycler™ FC-50 are making it easier than ever to reduce food waste. Gone are the days when composting made your kitchen smell like soggy banana peels, because this countertop recycler is completely odorless (not to mention silent). And with its compact size—it fits almost anywhere in your home that’s near a power outlet—and speed, transforming your food scraps in nutrient-rich fertilizer has never been more accessible. 

Shop this story:

<p>Stainless Steel Container</p>

Stainless Steel Container

Stainless Steel Container

$199.95
<p>FoodCycler® FC-50</p>

FoodCycler® FC-50

FoodCycler® FC-50

$399.95
Advertisement
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Happy National Avocado Day! Here Are 9 Avocado-Based Desserts To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Happy National Avocado Day! Here Are 9 Avocado-Based Desserts To Try
Functional Food

The Vitamin C Superfood That's Probably Missing From Your Diet

Abby Moore
The Vitamin C Superfood That's Probably Missing From Your Diet
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Beauty

Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine

Andrea Jordan
Why This Multitasking Oil Should Be Part Of Your Beauty Routine
Spirituality

Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology

Sarah Regan
Ever Heard of Astrocartography? The Lowdown On Geographical Astrology
Recipes

Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Combine Avocado & This Surprising Seasonal Vegetable For A Fresh Summer Salad
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Plants Looking A Little Sad? Here's How To Know If Misting Is In Order

Sarah Regan
Plants Looking A Little Sad? Here's How To Know If Misting Is In Order
Parenting

What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are

Alexandra Engler
What Are The 4 Parenting Styles? Find Out Which One You Are
Personal Growth

Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Self-Care Or Self-Revenge? The Post-Lockdown Habit To Watch Out For
Personal Growth

In A Slump? Here Are 3 Ways To Stay Creative, From An Entrepreneur

Jason Wachob
In A Slump? Here Are 3 Ways To Stay Creative, From An Entrepreneur
Love

From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities

Stephanie Barnes
From Graysexual To Heteroflexible, Here's A Big Glossary Of Sexual Identities
Integrative Health

3 Dementia Risk Factors That May Be Noticeable In Teens & Young Adults

Abby Moore
3 Dementia Risk Factors That May Be Noticeable In Teens & Young Adults
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/appliances-that-are-better-for-you-and-planet

Your article and new folder have been saved!