We've already espoused the wonders of letting your kids get outdoors and play. We, too, have talked before about the massive benefits of giving your kids more independence—for both you and your child. But we know that for some parents, letting your kid go off on their own can be intimidating: That's OK. Like with any aspect of parenting, some parts come more naturally to some, while others can be a challenge.

"I think as parents, we might be a little scared of the risks that come along with outdoor play and free play, but you should remember that these small, often low-stakes risks are actually positive and can help your kid grow," says Aliza Pressman, Ph.D., the cofounding director and director of clinical programming for the Mount Sinai Parenting Center. "Especially if you are someone who maybe didn't grow up in this environment. So how you feel about letting your kid explore probably depends on the lens that you were raised with. And like anything that's new, it's normal for your mind to go immediately to what could go wrong."

If this sounds like you, here are a few ways you can get outside your comfort zone. And, like with any new habit, start slow and build up from there.