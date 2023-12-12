I included these truffles in my new book Eat To Treat because when I was going through my own health complications in my early 20s (mainly gut and hormone-related) I had so many cravings. My appetite was out of control due to my nutrient deficiencies and hormone imbalances, yet I knew food was an important part of healing my body, so I started thinking about what I could add to my diet that would reduce inflammation and help me heal. It was a big mindset shift away from what I needed to remove, and it was essential in reframing my relationship with food. I made a lot of homemade truffles during that time so I'd always have a healthy (but still craveable) treat to snack on.