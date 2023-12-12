Skip to Content
These Low-Sugar Chocolate Truffles Are Packed With Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients

December 12, 2023
Maggie Berghoff is a functional medicine nurse practitioner, USA Today National Bestselling author of Eat To Treat, and founder of DETOXDaily.
Chocolate Truffels In Cocoa Powder
Image by ZHPH Production / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you have a sweet tooth like me, these truffles are perfect for satisfying that desire for a sweet treat while reducing inflammation in your body. Plus, they taste like *chefs kiss* perfection (truly—a professional chef recently made the recipe and said they were overly impressed!).  

I included these truffles in my new book Eat To Treat because when I was going through my own health complications in my early 20s (mainly gut and hormone-related) I had so many cravings. My appetite was out of control due to my nutrient deficiencies and hormone imbalances, yet I knew food was an important part of healing my body, so I started thinking about what I could add to my diet that would reduce inflammation and help me heal. It was a big mindset shift away from what I needed to remove, and it was essential in reframing my relationship with food. I made a lot of homemade truffles during that time so I'd always have a healthy (but still craveable) treat to snack on.

The cacao in this recipe is jam-packed with antioxidants1 and low in sugar; cinnamon is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation2; and chia and hemp seeds provide a bit of protein. Sweetened with dates and a blend of cinnamon, cacao, and vanilla extract, these should also help keep your blood sugar levels steady. They also contain fiber and healthy omega-3 fats, so I like to think of the truffle as a well-being bomb in disguise.  

I recommend making a batch to keep in the fridge for a quick snack between meals. They're great to reach for when you're craving a sweet treat, or if you're a mom like me, when you're looking for a healthier snack to throw into your kiddo's lunch boxes.  

Anti-inflammatory truffles

  • Prep time: 10 minutes
  • Makes: 12

Ingredients:

  • 2 Medjool dates, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes and drained
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened creamy almond butter
  • 2/3 cup hemp seeds
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons chia seeds
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

  1. In a food processor, blend the dates and almond butter into a paste.
  2. Add the hemp seeds, cocoa powder, cinnamon, chia seeds, salt, and vanilla, and blend until you have a cohesive dough.
  3. Roll the dough into 12 balls. If you like, roll the balls in cocoa powder to coat. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks, or in the freezer for up to 3 months. 

Recipe copyright © 2023 by Maggie Berghoff. From EAT TO TREAT: A Three-Step Plan to Reduce Inflammation, Detoxify Your Life, and Heal Your Body by Maggie Berghoff. Reprinted by permission of Atria Books, a Division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

