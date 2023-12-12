Advertisement
These Low-Sugar Chocolate Truffles Are Packed With Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients
If you have a sweet tooth like me, these truffles are perfect for satisfying that desire for a sweet treat while reducing inflammation in your body. Plus, they taste like *chefs kiss* perfection (truly—a professional chef recently made the recipe and said they were overly impressed!).
I included these truffles in my new book Eat To Treat because when I was going through my own health complications in my early 20s (mainly gut and hormone-related) I had so many cravings. My appetite was out of control due to my nutrient deficiencies and hormone imbalances, yet I knew food was an important part of healing my body, so I started thinking about what I could add to my diet that would reduce inflammation and help me heal. It was a big mindset shift away from what I needed to remove, and it was essential in reframing my relationship with food. I made a lot of homemade truffles during that time so I'd always have a healthy (but still craveable) treat to snack on.
The cacao in this recipe is jam-packed with antioxidants1 and low in sugar; cinnamon is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation2; and chia and hemp seeds provide a bit of protein. Sweetened with dates and a blend of cinnamon, cacao, and vanilla extract, these should also help keep your blood sugar levels steady. They also contain fiber and healthy omega-3 fats, so I like to think of the truffle as a well-being bomb in disguise.
I recommend making a batch to keep in the fridge for a quick snack between meals. They're great to reach for when you're craving a sweet treat, or if you're a mom like me, when you're looking for a healthier snack to throw into your kiddo's lunch boxes.
Anti-inflammatory truffles
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Makes: 12
Ingredients:
- 2 Medjool dates, soaked in hot water for 10 minutes and drained
- 3/4 cup unsweetened creamy almond butter
- 2/3 cup hemp seeds
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method:
- In a food processor, blend the dates and almond butter into a paste.
- Add the hemp seeds, cocoa powder, cinnamon, chia seeds, salt, and vanilla, and blend until you have a cohesive dough.
- Roll the dough into 12 balls. If you like, roll the balls in cocoa powder to coat. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Recipe copyright © 2023 by Maggie Berghoff. From EAT TO TREAT: A Three-Step Plan to Reduce Inflammation, Detoxify Your Life, and Heal Your Body by Maggie Berghoff. Reprinted by permission of Atria Books, a Division of Simon & Schuster, Inc.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
