These Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Bombs Make The Easiest, Sunniest Breakfast
Smoothie bombs are your new secret weapon to supercharging any smoothie with nutrition and using up excess produce (ahem...I'm talking about the sad container of spinach hiding at the back of your fridge). Next time you're making a smoothie, add one of the bombs to your blender with your other ingredients of choice. More nutrition and less waste... Now we're talking!
Each makes: about 32 cubes
Start to finish: 5 minutes
- Combine each bomb's listed ingredients, pour into an ice cube tray, and freeze overnight. Once frozen, the smoothie bombs can be transferred to a reusable freezer bag. When ready to make a smoothie, transfer one to three cubes to a blender with 1 cup of milk plus other ingredients, such as fresh fruit or greens, as desired. Blend until smooth.
- Alternatively, you can add three or four of the anti-inflammatory, fiber-filled, or berry bombs to 1 cup of plant-based milk and allow them to melt for an on-the-go premade smoothie.
Storage: Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Fruity, Spicy Anti-Inflammatory Bombs
- 1½ cups cubed pineapple
- 1½ cups cubed mango
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 to 3 cups water or milk of choice
Directions: To make a Flare Fighter Smoothie with these bombs, add three or four to a blender along with a frozen banana and 1 cup of milk [of choice].
Editor's note: These smoothie bombs are bursting with antioxidants. Just don't forget to add protein to the blender! Consider adding one of these protein powders to the mix to help you stay full and balance blood sugar.
Excerpted with permission from PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet by Carleigh Bodrug.