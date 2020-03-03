A New Alzheimer’s Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment

Currently, the only viable testing for Alzheimer’s requires expensive equipment or invasive surgeries like a spinal tap, but a blood test could be performed in a matter of minutes during a normal doctor’s visit.

Increasing access to this type of treatment could help more people understand their risk of developing Alzheimer’s, and potentially encourage them to enroll in clinical trials to help find a treatment.

“Being able to easily diagnose Alzheimer's disease at early stages may be especially beneficial to patients with mild cognitive impairment, some of whom may have early Alzheimer's disease,” said senior author Adam Boxer, M.D., Ph.D. “Individuals with early Alzheimer's are more likely to respond to many of the new treatments that are being developed."

While this blood test still needs to be approved, the researchers hope to see it in doctor’s offices in the next five years. Until then, keeping your brain sharp through aerobic exercise, stimulating games, and certain foods, might delay brain aging .