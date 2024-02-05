Advertisement
All Super-Agers Have These 3 Simple Longevity Habits In Common
The UN estimates there will be eight times more centenarians in the world by the year 2050, and half of today’s five-year-olds can expect to live to 100, according to demographers. Welcome to the era of super-aging.
But as we know, longevity is not just about adding more years to your life. How do we stay healthy and mobile well into our 80s, 90s, and even 100s? William J. Kole, an editor, foreign correspondent, and author of The Big 100: The New World of Super-Aging, is here to find answers.
On today's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, he shares what we can all learn from the longest living people—and their tips are way simpler than you'd expect. Take a look below for a sneak peek.
A positive attitude
While based in Paris for The Associated Press, Kole featured Jeanne Calment, who is considered the oldest person who ever lived. She lived to 122 years and 164 days.
Kole’s biggest takeaway was not Calment's specific diet or exercise routine but her incredibly positive attitude. “This was a woman who liked to crack jokes at 121,” he notes. “She said she stopped wearing mascara because she laughed so much, so she was crying it off all the time.” If there's anything we can learn from Calment, it's that laughter really is the best medicine.
“There's a lot we can talk about [with] genetics and so forth, but our attitude is absolutely critical,” Kole adds. In fact, he references a study1 that found those who were positive about their aging journey lived 7.5 years longer than those who had negative beliefs about aging. “[That] is more than what you get by watching your cholesterol,” he jokes.
Purpose
People with a strong sense of purpose wind up living longer lives. Research even shows that people with a sense of meaning in life have better overall physical health. Of course, there isn't one specific way to find purpose, but Kole suggests a learner’s mindset can help you identify what makes life worth living.
“She took fencing lessons when she was 85 years old,” he says regarding Calment. “She recorded a rap album at 120 [or] 121… Even at the very end of her incredibly long life when she was confined to a wheelchair [and] lost most of her sight, she was shown how to use a computer at 120 and set up a website. She was definitely a curious individual.”
Or take Jane Goodall, the acclaimed animal behavior expert, who at 89 years old is “working and traveling more than she did as a young woman,” Kole notes. “It's palpable, her sense of purpose.” Even if you can’t travel, find an activity you look forward to that brings purpose to your days—poetry, gardening, volunteering, and the list goes on.
“Having something to get up in the morning for, a reason to live, actually adds life and vigor, mentally and physically,” Kole adds.
Faith
“Faith, interestingly, seems like it adds years to our lives,” claims Kole. “It doesn't matter whether it's Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Islam… studies have been done to suggest that people who have a religious belief tend to live up to five and a half years longer2 than people who don't.”
The theory is that religious spaces foster community, and we know how important social connection is for longevity. Kole describes Goodall as a person of faith, noting that “she sees no inconsistency between believing in God and trying to unravel the secrets of the universe.”
But faith and spirituality don’t always have religious ties. Meditation and breathwork are closely tied to faith practices, but simply relinquishing your burdens to forces greater than yourself—no matter what it is—can make a difference in your longevity, Kole shares.
The takeaway
We see it time and again: The people who actually walk the walk when it comes to longevity don’t have special diets or high-tech gadgets to recommend. Rather, it’s the simple mindset shifts that have the biggest impact. “There are things we can do to affect our destiny,” Kole shares, and they’re easier to implement than you think.
We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I'm A Neuroscientist: Why We Need To Talk About The Gender Gap In Youth Sports
Laura Chaddock-Heyman, PhD
Over 60? Do This Daily To Slow Brain Aging, Research Says*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Brain Fog & Low Mood? People Swear By This Supplement For Support*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Is Your Vaginal Microbiome Healthy? Here's How To Tell
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT
I'm A Neuroscientist: Why We Need To Talk About The Gender Gap In Youth Sports
Laura Chaddock-Heyman, PhD
Over 60? Do This Daily To Slow Brain Aging, Research Says*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Brain Fog & Low Mood? People Swear By This Supplement For Support*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Is Your Vaginal Microbiome Healthy? Here's How To Tell
Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT