Can Strength Training Protect You From Cancer? New Study Says Yes
Your muscles do a lot more than keep you upright and moving. They contract, they generate force, and, as a growing body of research is revealing, they actively communicate with other organs in your body.
A new study published in Nature Communications found that healthy muscle releases tiny protective particles that help keep tumor growth in check, and that losing muscle as you age may quietly weaken that defense. But there is something you can do to rebuild that resistance.
About the study
Researchers at the Duke-NUS medical school wanted to understand why sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass and strength, is so consistently tied to worse cancer outcomes. To analyze this, they compared muscle tissue from sarcopenic and healthy subjects, focusing on extracellular vesicles (EVs), which are particles that cells release to send signals to other parts of the body. You can think of EVs as microscopic packages muscle ships out to communicate with the rest of you.
Sarcopenia is more common than most people realize, so this link between cancer and muscle loss is important.
According to the paper, it is an independent predictive factor for poor overall survival in cancer patients, significantly associated with increased mortality in most cancer types. A separate cohort study cited in the research found that people with pre-existing sarcopenia had a significantly higher risk of developing cancers such as lung, colorectal, gastric, pancreatic, and esophageal cancers. The purpose of this new study was to figure out if and how biology was actually driving that connection.
Less muscle = less able to suppress tumor growth
The study found that healthy muscle steadily produces these particles loaded with anti-tumor signals, molecules that slow cancer cells down and hold tumor growth back. When researchers exposed tumor cells to particles from healthy muscle, tumor growth slowed. When they used particles from sarcopenic muscle, the protective effect dropped off sharply.
The researchers found that sarcopenic muscle doesn't just make fewer of these particles. It makes particles that carry completely different and incorrect signals. Because the protective signals in healthy muscle's particles are diminished or missing in sarcopenic muscle, the line of communication between muscle and tumors breaks down. The result is an environment that's friendlier to tumor growth, rather than hostile to it.
This reveals a role for muscle that hasn't gotten much attention. Beyond holding you up and powering your movement, muscle seems to act like a built-in defense system, releasing particles that help keep cancer in check. When muscle mass declines, so does that protective output.
What this means for aging & cancer risk
Muscle mass naturally declines with age, and most of us simply think of it as a strength-and-mobility problem. But the study suggests it may also impact how cancer behaves. The muscle-cancer link itself isn't new, but the explanation here is.
Earlier research established that sarcopenia is associated with a worse cancer outlook, but the assumption was largely that this reflected general frailty or a harder time tolerating treatment. This study points to a specific breakdown in active, muscle-driven defense against tumors.
Muscle is increasingly understood as an organ that actively sends messages to the rest of your body, rather than an organ that just moves your bones. When muscle cells contract, they send out signaling molecules and these tiny particles travel through the bloodstream and influence tissues far from the muscle itself. When that signaling is compromised by sarcopenia, the ripple effects may be greater than anyone expected, especially when it comes to cancer prevention.
How to keep your muscles' cancer-fighting capabilities strong
The most useful finding from the study is that exercise appears to restore the particle-making capacity of sarcopenic muscle. When people with muscle loss became more physically active, their muscle started producing particles that looked more like those from healthy muscle. This is a positive sign that this protective effect can be recovered.
Here's what that looks like in practice:
- Strength training: Build your routine around compound moves (squats, deadlifts, rows, presses) two to three times a week. Gradually increase the weight and reps over time to keep muscle growing and these protective particles flowing.
- Cardio: Regular aerobic movement appears to support the production of these protective particles.
- Protein: Eating enough protein helps your body build and maintain muscle. Talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian about how much is right for you, especially if you're focused on preserving muscle as you age.
- Consistency over intensity: The muscular protection against tumors appears to depend on staying active. Regular, sustained movement, not the occasional all-out effort, is likely to matter most.
The takeaway
Think of muscle less as something you maintain for how you look or move, and more as an active part of your immune defense. This research reframes sarcopenia not just as a frailty issue, but as a potential gap in your body's ability to keep cancer in check. Strength training and regular movement can close that gap, which makes the case for building and preserving muscle throughout your life a lot more compelling than aesthetics or strength alone.